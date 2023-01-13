Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Westfield 64, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 32
Baxter 61, Janesville 38
Belle Plaine 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41
Bondurant Farrar 73, Des Moines, Roosevelt 58
Cherokee, Washington 67, East Sac County 59
Clarinda 68, Sidney 49
Colo-NESCO 60, Colfax-Mingo 38
Dike-New Hartford 77, West Fork, Sheffield 72, 2OT
Earlham 65, PCM, Monroe 47
Emmetsburg 31, South O’Brien, Paullina 31
George-Little Rock 48, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37
Grand View Christian 85, Roland-Story, Story City 67
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, West Bend-Mallard 54
IKM-Manning 51, Logan-Magnolia 34
MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52
Manson Northwest Webster 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64
Moravia 75, Wayne, Corydon 66
Mount Ayr 73, Central Decatur, Leon 51
Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 42
Newell-Fonda 91, Bishop Garrigan 76
Newton 69, Nevada 45
North Butler, Greene 79, GMG, Garwin 46
North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Regina, Iowa City 48
North Scott, Eldridge 73, Davenport, North 60
Panorama, Panora 65, Nodaway Valley 49
Riverside, Oakland 64, Heartland Christian 34
Seymour 56, Woodward Academy 36
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, PAC-LM 45
Southeast Polk 60, Des Moines, North 50
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 73, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, West Sioux 57
Stanton 63, Southwest Valley 57
Storm Lake 64, Alta-Aurelia 53
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 49, Tripoli 41
Unity Christian 57, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56
WACO, Wayland 65, Hillcrest Academy 46
West Hancock, Britt 58, North Union 52
Woodbine 62, MVAOCOU 25
