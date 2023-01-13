AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Westfield 64, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 32

Baxter 61, Janesville 38

Belle Plaine 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41

Bondurant Farrar 73, Des Moines, Roosevelt 58

Cherokee, Washington 67, East Sac County 59

Clarinda 68, Sidney 49

Colo-NESCO 60, Colfax-Mingo 38

Dike-New Hartford 77, West Fork, Sheffield 72, 2OT

Earlham 65, PCM, Monroe 47

Emmetsburg 31, South O’Brien, Paullina 31

George-Little Rock 48, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37

Grand View Christian 85, Roland-Story, Story City 67

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 74, West Bend-Mallard 54

IKM-Manning 51, Logan-Magnolia 34

MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Manson Northwest Webster 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64

Moravia 75, Wayne, Corydon 66

Mount Ayr 73, Central Decatur, Leon 51

Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 42

Newell-Fonda 91, Bishop Garrigan 76

Newton 69, Nevada 45

North Butler, Greene 79, GMG, Garwin 46

North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Regina, Iowa City 48

North Scott, Eldridge 73, Davenport, North 60

Panorama, Panora 65, Nodaway Valley 49

Riverside, Oakland 64, Heartland Christian 34

Seymour 56, Woodward Academy 36

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, PAC-LM 45

Southeast Polk 60, Des Moines, North 50

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 73, Twin Cedars, Bussey 34

    • St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, West Sioux 57

    Stanton 63, Southwest Valley 57

    Storm Lake 64, Alta-Aurelia 53

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 49, Tripoli 41

    Unity Christian 57, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56

    WACO, Wayland 65, Hillcrest Academy 46

    West Hancock, Britt 58, North Union 52

    Woodbine 62, MVAOCOU 25

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

