Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 62, St. Mark’s 51
Concord 66, Thomas McKean 31
Delmarva Christian 63, Worcester Prep School, Md. 54
Dover 84, Milford 66
Howard School of Technology 56, Glasgow 44
Indian River 80, Sussex Academy 15
Laurel 65, Lake Forest 45
Odessa 59, Christiana 39
Polytech 61, Cape Henlopen 51
Smyrna 51, Sussex Technical 45
Sussex Central 51, Caesar Rodney 50
Tower Hill 58, Caravel Academy 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/