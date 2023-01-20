AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 63, Liberty-Bedford 28

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Greenbrier Christian 52

Blacksburg 64, Pulaski County 55

Broadwater Academy 76, Isle of Wight Academy 57

Buckingham County 46, Appomattox 45

Buffalo Gap 59, Grace Christian 46

Carroll County 72, Fort Chiswell 45

Clarke County 71, Page County 43

Colgan 52, Riverbend 41

East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 45

Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Dayspring Christian Academy 27

Fishburne Military 65, Tandem Friends School 34

Freedom (W) 67, Forest Park 29

Graham 58, Twin Springs 53

Hargrave Military 76, GW-Danville 63

Jefferson Forest 55, Brookville 31

Kettle Run 58, Liberty-Bealeton 55

Liberty Christian 67, Rustburg 57

Luray 49, Mountain View 46

Madison County 52, Woodstock Central 42

Maggie L. Walker GS 77, West Point 27

Mathews 76, King William 70

Menchville 71, Phoebus 45

Miller School 85, Va. Episcopal 45

Monacan 82, J.R. Tucker 60

ADVERTISEMENT

New Covenant 69, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42

Norfolk Collegiate 70, Norfolk Christian School 17

Northampton 94, Chincoteague 46

Northside 72, Cave Spring 64

Oak Hill Academy 62, Asheville School, N.C. 54

Park View-Sterling 64, Trinity at Meadowview 29

Paw Paw, W.Va. 58, Timber Ridge 26

Peninsula Catholic 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 58

Sports

  • Cowboys-49ers rivalry set for record-tying 9th playoff game

  • Sinner through to Australian Open 4th round after 5-set win

  • Celtics beat Warriors in OT, win NBA Finals rematch 121-118

  • AP source: Michigan's Harbaugh refuses to agree on charge

    • Radford 51, Alleghany 33

    Randolph-Macon Academy 73, Fredericksburg Academy 15

    Roanoke Catholic 82, The Covenant School 46

    Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Jefferson Christian 28

    Salem 46, Christiansburg 43

    Steward School 66, Hampton Roads 47

    Sussex Central 55, Appomattox Regional GS 22

    Virginia High 78, Northwood 52

    Westmoreland County 72, Colonial Beach 40

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.