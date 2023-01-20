Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 63, Liberty-Bedford 28
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Greenbrier Christian 52
Blacksburg 64, Pulaski County 55
Broadwater Academy 76, Isle of Wight Academy 57
Buckingham County 46, Appomattox 45
Buffalo Gap 59, Grace Christian 46
Carroll County 72, Fort Chiswell 45
Clarke County 71, Page County 43
Colgan 52, Riverbend 41
East Rockingham 48, Strasburg 45
Faith Christian-Roanoke 43, Dayspring Christian Academy 27
Fishburne Military 65, Tandem Friends School 34
Freedom (W) 67, Forest Park 29
Graham 58, Twin Springs 53
Hargrave Military 76, GW-Danville 63
Jefferson Forest 55, Brookville 31
Kettle Run 58, Liberty-Bealeton 55
Liberty Christian 67, Rustburg 57
Luray 49, Mountain View 46
Madison County 52, Woodstock Central 42
Maggie L. Walker GS 77, West Point 27
Mathews 76, King William 70
Menchville 71, Phoebus 45
Miller School 85, Va. Episcopal 45
Monacan 82, J.R. Tucker 60
New Covenant 69, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42
Norfolk Collegiate 70, Norfolk Christian School 17
Northampton 94, Chincoteague 46
Northside 72, Cave Spring 64
Oak Hill Academy 62, Asheville School, N.C. 54
Park View-Sterling 64, Trinity at Meadowview 29
Paw Paw, W.Va. 58, Timber Ridge 26
Peninsula Catholic 62, Cape Henry Collegiate 58
Radford 51, Alleghany 33
Randolph-Macon Academy 73, Fredericksburg Academy 15
Roanoke Catholic 82, The Covenant School 46
Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Jefferson Christian 28
Salem 46, Christiansburg 43
Steward School 66, Hampton Roads 47
Sussex Central 55, Appomattox Regional GS 22
Virginia High 78, Northwood 52
Westmoreland County 72, Colonial Beach 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/