Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41

Delaware Valley Classical School 70, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 62

Dover 85, Smyrna 47

Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 39

Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47

Indian River 69, Delmar 53

Mt. Pleasant 42, St. Georges Tech 39

Odessa 77, Odyssey Charter 52

Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38

Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51

Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45

Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30

St. Elizabeth 64, Newark Charter 40

Sussex Central 65, Milford 59

Woodbridge 98, Sussex Academy 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

