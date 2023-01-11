Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cape Henlopen 71, Sussex Technical 41
Delaware Valley Classical School 70, Avon Grove Charter, Pa. 62
Dover 85, Smyrna 47
Great Oaks Charter School 74, ASPIRA 39
Howard School of Technology 53, Appoquinimink 47
Indian River 69, Delmar 53
Mt. Pleasant 42, St. Georges Tech 39
Odessa 77, Odyssey Charter 52
Polytech 70, Caesar Rodney 38
Salesianum 85, Delaware Military Academy 51
Sanford 51, Tower Hill 45
Seaford 66, Lake Forest 30
St. Elizabeth 64, Newark Charter 40
Sussex Central 65, Milford 59
Woodbridge 98, Sussex Academy 17
___
