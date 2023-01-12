Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 42, Heritage 16
Canon City 28, Palmer 27
Coronado 56, Harrison 38
D’Evelyn 78, Evergreen High School 30
Denver North 57, Far Northeast 15
Golden 41, Dakota Ridge 29
Green Mountain 61, Conifer 15
Holy Family 63, Greeley Central 29
Littleton 81, Alameda 19
Manitou Springs 56, Pueblo Centennial 14
Mead 79, Greeley West 13
Mesa Ridge 48, Widefield High School 41
Pine Creek 76, Liberty 39
Ralston Valley 41, Mountain Vista 38
Regis Jesuit 66, J.K. Mullen 41
Standley Lake 56, Bear Creek 51
Valor Christian 78, Grandview 41
Westminster 80, Northfield 47
Windsor 69, Longmont 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/