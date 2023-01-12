AP NEWS
Wednesday's Scores

The Associated Press
January 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 42, Heritage 16

Canon City 28, Palmer 27

Coronado 56, Harrison 38

D’Evelyn 78, Evergreen High School 30

Denver North 57, Far Northeast 15

Golden 41, Dakota Ridge 29

Green Mountain 61, Conifer 15

Holy Family 63, Greeley Central 29

Littleton 81, Alameda 19

Manitou Springs 56, Pueblo Centennial 14

Mead 79, Greeley West 13

Mesa Ridge 48, Widefield High School 41

Pine Creek 76, Liberty 39

Ralston Valley 41, Mountain Vista 38

Regis Jesuit 66, J.K. Mullen 41

Standley Lake 56, Bear Creek 51

Valor Christian 78, Grandview 41

Westminster 80, Northfield 47

Windsor 69, Longmont 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

