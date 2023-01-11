AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 62, East Jackson 53

Adrian Madison 57, Summerfield 25

Allegan 69, Constantine 54

Allen Park Cabrini 41, Austin Catholic 39

American International Academy 62, Detroit University Science 54

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 53, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 46

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 62, Southfield Christian 47

Baldwin 65, Mason County Eastern 44

Bangor 62, Holland Black River 60

Battle Creek Central 60, Charlotte 44

Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Battle Creek Harper Creek 41

Battle Creek St. Philip 62, Camden-Frontier 46

Bay City All Saints 79, Owendale-Gagetown 16

Bay City John Glenn 56, Birch Run 47

Beal City 62, Houghton Lake 41

Beaverton 48, Clare 37

Bedford 82, Ann Arbor Skyline 65

Berrien Springs 43, Buchanan 24

Birmingham Seaholm 48, Auburn Hills Avondale 32

Blanchard Montabella 52, Coleman 26

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 69, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 65

Boyne City 65, Grayling 47

Bridgeport 68, Saginaw Swan Valley 64

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 76, Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 44

Brimley 49, Posen 40

Bronson 64, Union City 58

Burr Oak 55, Athens 33

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 63, Maplewood Baptist 58

Burton Genesee Christian 56, Burton Bendle 36

    • Burton Madison 91, Burton Atherton 45

    Carney-Nadeau 67, Hannahville Indian 40

    Carrollton 64, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 53

    Center Line Prep Academy 55, Westland Universal 8

    Chelsea 77, Pinckney 38

    Clinton Township Clintondale 41, Hazel Park 35

    Coldwater 73, Jackson Northwest 62

    Comstock Park 65, Kelloggsville 44

    Concord 57, Springport 39

    Coopersville 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 55

    Dansville 51, Portland St. Patrick 41

    DeWitt 52, Mason 45

    Dearborn 65, Dearborn Fordson 63, OT

    Dearborn Divine Child 76, Royal Oak Shrine 27

    Dearborn Heights Star International 53, Detroit Universal 38

    Decatur 41, Gobles 23

    Detroit Davis 49, Academy of the Americas 30

    Detroit Loyola 77, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 26

    Detroit Old Redford 82, Southfield Bradford Academy 42

    Detroit Renaissance 76, Detroit Ford 57

    Detroit U-D Jesuit 73, Detroit Catholic Central 61

    Detroit University Prep 67, Adrian 62

    Dryden 60, Burton Bentley 44

    Dundee 43, Hudson 26

    East Kentwood 51, Rockford 49

    Eau Claire 89, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 53

    Ecorse 65, Dearborn Advanced Technology 27

    Eddies 56, Portage Central 51

    Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 45, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 40

    Flint Beecher 80, Flint Hamady 71

    Flint Carman-Ainsworth 78, Midland 39

    Flint International 61, Morrice 34

    Flint Kearsley 64, Swartz Creek 56

    Flushing 50, Linden 47

    Fowler 48, Potterville 41

    Fowlerville 60, Eaton Rapids 57

    Gabriel Richard Catholic 57, Ann Arbor Greenhills 48

    Gaylord St. Mary 81, Onaway 66

    Gladstone 63, Westwood 50

    Gladwin 55, Harrison 46

    Goodrich 69, Corunna 54

    Grand Haven 69, Jenison 62

    Grand Ledge 62, Williamston 55

    Grand Rapids Union 58, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 54

    Grandville Calvin Christian 68, Hopkins 47

    Grosse Ile 60, Monroe Jefferson 48

    Grosse Pointe North 46, Romeo 36

    Hanover-Horton 51, Grass Lake 37

    Hillsdale 46, Blissfield 43

    Hillsdale Academy 67, Climax-Scotts 45

    Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 64, Battle Creek Academy 52

    Holt 59, Battle Creek Lakeview 58

    Howard City Tri-County 72, Lakeview 40

    Howell 55, Brighton 52, OT

    Hudsonville 65, Holland West Ottawa 46

    Jackson 73, Ypsilanti 29

    Jackson Christian 51, North Adams-Jerome 49

    Jackson Prep 58, Factoryville Christian 39

    Jonesville 49, Quincy 29

    Kalamazoo Christian 61, Bridgman 47

    Kalamazoo Hackett 68, Coloma 28

    Kent City 56, Montague 53

    Kingston 63, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 49

    L’Anse Creuse 75, Warren Lincoln 64

    Laingsburg 63, Bath 31

    Lake City 65, Roscommon 47

    Lansing Catholic 58, East Lansing 49

    Lansing Sexton 56, Lansing Everett 48

    Lansing Waverly 63, Detroit University Prep 51

    Litchfield 43, Colon 31

    Macomb Lutheran North 51, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46

    Madison Heights 70, Marysville 45

    Manistee Catholic Central 44, Bear Lake 28

    Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50, New Buffalo 37

    Marion 50, Brethren 34

    Marshall 43, Jackson Lumen Christi 40

    Martin 47, Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 37

    Mason County Central 66, White Cloud 50

    Mattawan 65, Plainwell 41

    McBain 52, Leroy Pine River 36

    Menominee 76, Gibraltar, Wis. 59

    Mesick 83, Walkerville 19

    Michigan Math and Science 66, Southfield Manoogian 14

    Midland Calvary Baptist 60, AuGres-Sims 12

    Milford 64, Walled Lake Northern 45

    Millington 61, Ithaca 47

    Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 56, Airport 46

    Mount Pleasant 49, Cadillac 48

    Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 37, Carson City-Crystal 29

    Muskegon 63, Zeeland East 48

    Muskegon Catholic Central 52, Holton 39

    Napoleon 65, Vandercook Lake Jackson 25

    Niles 55, Cassopolis 52

    Niles Brandywine 62, Dowagiac Union 29

    Northville 50, Novi 39

    Ojibwe Charter 60, Munising Baptist 48

    Onsted 57, Clinton 52

    Ortonville Brandon 60, Owosso 27

    Otsego 70, Stevensville Lakeshore 36

    Ovid-Elsie 56, Byron 23

    Parchment 72, Fennville 37

    Paw Paw 60, Lawrence 40

    Peck 72, Merritt Academy 59

    Pittsford 40, Waldron 23

    Plymouth Christian 79, Livonia Clarenceville 60

    Port Huron Northern 73, Utica Eisenhower 61

    Portland 52, Haslett 39

    Reading 60, Homer 55

    Riverview 56, Milan 41

    Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 75, Whitmore Lake 51

    Roseville 62, Macomb Dakota 47

    Rudyard 55, Cheboygan 47

    Saginaw 81, Flint Powers 66

    Saline 58, Dexter 49

    Sanford-Meridian 57, Pinconning 36

    Shepherd 60, Farwell 36

    South Haven 53, Lawton 30

    Southfield 65, Detroit Country Day 35

    Sparta 70, Belding 42

    St. Charles 61, Ashley 18

    St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 63, Covert 41

    Standish-Sterling Central 56, Bay City Western 55

    Stephenson 50, Rock Mid Peninsula 48

    Sturgis 51, White Pigeon 47

    Tawas 86, Oscoda 31

    Three Rivers 62, Richland Gull Lake 47

    Traverse City Central 63, Traverse City West 50

    Vicksburg 52, Portage Northern 45

    Walled Lake Central 50, Waterford Kettering 34

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 69, Detroit Public Safety 49

    Warren Mott 88, New Haven 60

    Waterford Our Lady 39, Detroit Cristo Rey 33

    Wayland Union 72, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 60

    Wyoming Godwin Heights 84, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 72

    Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 59, Saugatuck 34

    Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 78, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 50

    Zeeland West 59, Holland 30

    Zion Christian 56, Grand Rapids Wellspring 40

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Grand Traverse Academy vs. Traverse City Christian, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

