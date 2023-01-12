AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bad Axe 57, Reese 55

Benzie Central 56, Onekama 43

Brown City 56, Memphis 30

Caro 63, Vassar 42

Cass City 68, Unionville-Sebewaing 24

Chesaning 54, New Lothrop 43

Houghton 61, Gwinn 48

Kalamazoo Phoenix 87, Covert 29

Mackinaw City 74, Engadine 32

Maple City Glen Lake 89, Buckley 43

Marquette 67, Ishpeming 28

Montrose 59, Clio 54

Oak Park 66, Farmington 46

Sandusky 36, Harbor Beach 30

Taylor Trillium Academy 73, Detroit Osborn 43

Ubly 55, Capac 35

Warren Cousino HS 48, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

