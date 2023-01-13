Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bountiful 65, Box Elder 36
Cedar City 44, Pine View 40
Copper Hills 58, Bingham 49
Cottonwood 50, Payson 46
Grantsville 60, Morgan 40
Herriman 44, Riverton 35
Hurricane 55, Crimson Cliffs 38
Layton Christian Academy 78, Ben Lomond 46
Lehi 56, Alta 22
Millard 68, Gunnison Valley 52
Mountain Ridge 72, West Jordan 57
North Sevier 46, Duchesne 33
Northridge 39, Bonneville 33
Ogden 55, South Summit 47
Panguitch 76, Water Canyon 29
Richfield 48, Emery 37
Rockwell Charter 61, UMA-Camp Williams 37
Snow Canyon 60, Dixie 38
Tooele 48, Hillcrest 27
Uintah 42, Cedar Valley 33
Valley 61, Escalante 26
Viewmont 56, Woods Cross 54
Waterford 42, UMA-Riverdale 10
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/