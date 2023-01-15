Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 1
Apple Valley 5, Eastview 5, OT
Bemidji 5, River Lakes 2
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Holy Angels 1
Blaine 2, Fargo North, N.D. 0
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, Rogers 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, Northern Tier 0
Duluth Marshall 11, International Falls 0
East Grand Forks 2, Thief River Falls 0
Eden Prairie 4, Buffalo 0
Edina 3, Minnetonka 0
Gentry 11, Hastings 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Forest Lake 2
Hayward, Wis. 3, North Shore Storm 0
Hill-Murray 2, Andover 1
Holy Family Catholic 5, Maple Grove 1
Hutchinson 4, Detroit Lakes 1
Lakeville South 2, Rosemount 1
Mankato East 4, Armstrong/Cooper 2
Minneapolis 4, New Prague 1
Minnesota River 7, Worthington 2
North Wright County 3, Blake 2
Orono 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Prior Lake 4, Metro-South 3
Proctor/Hermantown 4, Breck 0
Rochester Century 8, Visitation 6
Roseau 3, Alexandria 2
Roseville/Mahtomedi 3, Woodbury 1
Shakopee 6, Farmington 2
South St. Paul 4, Chisago Lakes 0
Stillwater 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
Two Rivers/ St. Paul 6, Rochester Mayo 1
Warroad 10, Luverne 0
___
