Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 1

Apple Valley 5, Eastview 5, OT

Bemidji 5, River Lakes 2

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Holy Angels 1

Blaine 2, Fargo North, N.D. 0

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, Rogers 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 5, Northern Tier 0

Duluth Marshall 11, International Falls 0

East Grand Forks 2, Thief River Falls 0

Eden Prairie 4, Buffalo 0

Edina 3, Minnetonka 0

Gentry 11, Hastings 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 4, Forest Lake 2

Hayward, Wis. 3, North Shore Storm 0

Hill-Murray 2, Andover 1

Holy Family Catholic 5, Maple Grove 1

Hutchinson 4, Detroit Lakes 1

Lakeville South 2, Rosemount 1

Mankato East 4, Armstrong/Cooper 2

Minneapolis 4, New Prague 1

Minnesota River 7, Worthington 2

North Wright County 3, Blake 2

Orono 1, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Prior Lake 4, Metro-South 3

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Breck 0

Rochester Century 8, Visitation 6

Roseau 3, Alexandria 2

Roseville/Mahtomedi 3, Woodbury 1

Shakopee 6, Farmington 2

South St. Paul 4, Chisago Lakes 0

Stillwater 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Two Rivers/ St. Paul 6, Rochester Mayo 1

Warroad 10, Luverne 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

