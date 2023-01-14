Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 45, Rehoboth 39
Artesia 69, Bloomfield 47
Carlsbad 49, Mayfield 38
Clovis 44, Organ Mountain 37
Dexter 54, Loving 22
Espanola Valley 33, Shiprock 30
Gallup 63, Santa Fe 32
Grady 47, Wagon Mound 31
Highland 58, Manzano 49
Hope Christian 62, Los Lunas 38
Logan 42, Reserve 38
Maxwell 51, Carrizozo 33
Melrose 69, Animas 36
Navajo Prep 57, Mesa Vista 52
Portales 52, Tucumcari 36
Quemado 53, Mountainair 28
Raton 62, Monte del Sol 5
Roswell 51, Rio Rancho 40
Tohajilee 65, Legacy 33
West Las Vegas 52, Hot Springs 33
West Mesa 74, Belen 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/