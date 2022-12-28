Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington Memorial 41, Proctor 29
Blue Mountain Union 33, Woodsville, N.H. 25
Burr & Burton Academy 36, Mount Abraham Union 35
Hartford 45, Green Mountain Union 22
Lake Region Union 52, Lamoille Union 38
Leland & Gray Union 46, Woodstock Union 18
Milton 59, Stowe 43
Mount Mansfield Union 49, Mount Anthony Union 29
North Country Union 29, Lyndon Institute 15
Springfield 75, Mill River Union 18
Thetford Academy 74, Randolph Union 22
West Rutland 70, Mid Vermont Christian School 11
