Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington Memorial 41, Proctor 29

Blue Mountain Union 33, Woodsville, N.H. 25

Burr & Burton Academy 36, Mount Abraham Union 35

Hartford 45, Green Mountain Union 22

Lake Region Union 52, Lamoille Union 38

Leland & Gray Union 46, Woodstock Union 18

Milton 59, Stowe 43

Mount Mansfield Union 49, Mount Anthony Union 29

North Country Union 29, Lyndon Institute 15

Springfield 75, Mill River Union 18

Thetford Academy 74, Randolph Union 22

West Rutland 70, Mid Vermont Christian School 11

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

