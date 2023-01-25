Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 92, Starmont 12
Bedford 79, Nodaway Valley 48
Bishop Garrigan 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Calamus-Wheatland 74, Lisbon 65
Cedar Falls 84, Iowa City Liberty High School 78
Central Elkader 56, Postville 52
Clear Creek-Amana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 77
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
Davenport, West 77, Davenport, Central 68
Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Marshalltown 44
East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 51
Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36
LeMars 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49
MFL-Mar-Mac 68, North Fayette Valley 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 68
Marion 68, Solon 58
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Durant-Bennett 22
Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47
Muscatine 88, Clinton 52
Newton 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 52
Pathway Christian 59, Unity Christian, Ill. 43
Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 37
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, North 59
Sioux Center 81, Sheldon 47
Sioux City, East 66, Sioux City, West 51
South Hardin 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36
Springville 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43
WACO, Wayland 59, Highland, Riverside 11
Williamsburg 79, Benton Community 64
