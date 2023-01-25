AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 92, Starmont 12

Bedford 79, Nodaway Valley 48

Bishop Garrigan 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

Calamus-Wheatland 74, Lisbon 65

Cedar Falls 84, Iowa City Liberty High School 78

Central Elkader 56, Postville 52

Clear Creek-Amana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 77

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Davenport, West 77, Davenport, Central 68

Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Marshalltown 44

East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 51

Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36

LeMars 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49

MFL-Mar-Mac 68, North Fayette Valley 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 68

Marion 68, Solon 58

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Durant-Bennett 22

Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47

Muscatine 88, Clinton 52

Newton 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 52

Pathway Christian 59, Unity Christian, Ill. 43

Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 37

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, North 59

Sioux Center 81, Sheldon 47

Sioux City, East 66, Sioux City, West 51

South Hardin 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 36

Springville 44, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43

WACO, Wayland 59, Highland, Riverside 11

Williamsburg 79, Benton Community 64

