AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 76, Hettinger/Scranton 41

Bishop Ryan 65, Velva 46

Bottineau 60, Surrey 48

Bowman County 57, Lemmon, S.D. 20

Carrington 61, Griggs/Midkota 38

Central Cass 77, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 41

Des Lacs-Burlington 72, TGU 35

Dickinson 82, St. Mary’s 71

Dickinson Trinity 66, New England 21

Fargo Shanley 91, Valley City 67

Glen Ullin-Hebron 67, Heart River 61

Grand Forks Red River 81, Wahpeton 62

Hankinson 55, Enderlin 53

Hazen 82, Garrison 65

Killdeer 68, Grant County/Mott-Regent 55

Kindred 52, Northern Cass 35

Lisbon 62, Tri-State 40

Mandan 64, Jamestown 59

Medina/P-B 58, Barnes County North 48

Minot 91, Turtle Mountain 69

Moorhead, Minn. 86, Fargo South 74

North Border 74, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 20

Oakes 70, Napoleon/G-S 53

Richland 73, Oak Grove Lutheran 65

Sargent County 69, Maple River 54

St. John 73, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 59

Stanley 84, Berthold 30

Thompson 80, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 30

Tioga 56, Trenton 47

Washburn 49, Center-Stanton 39

Westhope/Newburg 68, Rugby 64

Wilton-Wing 85, Max 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.