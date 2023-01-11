Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 76, Hettinger/Scranton 41
Bishop Ryan 65, Velva 46
Bottineau 60, Surrey 48
Bowman County 57, Lemmon, S.D. 20
Carrington 61, Griggs/Midkota 38
Central Cass 77, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 41
Des Lacs-Burlington 72, TGU 35
Dickinson 82, St. Mary’s 71
Dickinson Trinity 66, New England 21
Fargo Shanley 91, Valley City 67
Glen Ullin-Hebron 67, Heart River 61
Grand Forks Red River 81, Wahpeton 62
Hankinson 55, Enderlin 53
Hazen 82, Garrison 65
Killdeer 68, Grant County/Mott-Regent 55
Kindred 52, Northern Cass 35
Lisbon 62, Tri-State 40
Mandan 64, Jamestown 59
Medina/P-B 58, Barnes County North 48
Minot 91, Turtle Mountain 69
Moorhead, Minn. 86, Fargo South 74
North Border 74, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 20
Oakes 70, Napoleon/G-S 53
Richland 73, Oak Grove Lutheran 65
Sargent County 69, Maple River 54
St. John 73, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 59
Stanley 84, Berthold 30
Thompson 80, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 30
Tioga 56, Trenton 47
Washburn 49, Center-Stanton 39
Westhope/Newburg 68, Rugby 64
Wilton-Wing 85, Max 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/