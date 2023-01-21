Click to copy

Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 72, West Scranton 53

Academy of the New Church 77, Perkiomen School 46

Allentown Allen 50, Northampton 30

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Emmaus 39

Allentown Dieruff 66, Pocono Mountain West 61

Altoona 54, Central Dauphin 39

Annville-Cleona 43, Pequea Valley 33

Archbishop Ryan 70, Bonner-Prendergast 58

Archbishop Wood 88, Father Judge 57

Armstrong 60, Freeport 43

Bedford 71, Central Cambria 44

Bentworth 59, Frazier 46

Bermudian Springs 50, Biglerville 36

Bethlehem Catholic 61, Stroudsburg 57

Bethlehem Liberty 68, East Stroudsburg North 58

Bishop McCort 56, Bishop Carroll 50

Blackhawk 72, Hopewell 27

Boiling Springs 41, Middletown 38

Brashear 63, Westinghouse 50

Bucktail 67, Columbia-Montour 60

Butler 64, Hempfield Area 51

Cambridge Springs 57, Saegertown 48

Camp Hill Trinity 89, Susquehanna Township 51

Cardinal O’Hara 67, Conwell Egan 46

Carlisle 73, Central Dauphin East 60

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlynton 52, Central Valley 41

Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52

Carrick 54, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 52

Central Bucks East 54, Council Rock North 43

Central Martinsburg 65, Somerset 27

Central Mountain 74, Shikellamy 66

Central York 67, York 64

Chambersburg 43, Cumberland Valley 41

Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 40

Chartiers-Houston High School 71, Burgettstown 64

Cheltenham 60, Hatboro-Horsham 47

Cochranton 61, Youngsville 34

Columbia 66, Lancaster Mennonite 41

Curwensville 63, Moshannon Valley 40

Danville 73, Montoursville 54

Deer Lakes 97, Ligonier Valley 35

Delaware Valley 66, Western Wayne 43

Delone 80, York County Tech 70

Dobbins 69, Philadelphia Northeast 50

Dunmore 67, Old Forge 53

East Pennsboro 52, Central Bucks South 45

East Stroudsburg South 54, Bethlehem Freedom 48

Eden Christian 74, St. Joseph 62

Eisenhower 61, Union City 39

Elizabethtown 69, Manheim Central 63

Elk County Catholic 39, Ridgway 26

Ephrata 44, Garden Spot 40

Erie 83, Fort Leboeuf 44

Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Harbor Creek 42

Erie McDowell 63, Meadville 46

Exeter 79, Governor Mifflin 56

Fairview 52, Erie First Christian Academy 47

Farrell 87, Commodore Perry 33

Forest City 61, Montrose 48

Fort Cherry 90, Bethlehem Center 30

Franklin 83, Titusville 48

Friends Select 66, Abington Friends 41

Gateway 53, Belle Vernon 49

ADVERTISEMENT

Geibel Catholic 65, Mount Pleasant 54

George School 72, Shipley 52

Germantown Friends 73, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46

Girard 62, Seneca 47

Greater Johnstown 89, Penn Cambria 54

Greensburg Central Catholic 79, Riverview 65

Hempfield 60, Cedar Crest 42

Hickory 52, Greenville 42

Hollidaysburg 69, Clearfield 51

Johnsonburg 42, St. Marys 40

Kennedy Catholic 27, Rocky Grove 21

Keystone Oaks 54, Sto-Rox 48

Knoch 58, Greensburg Salem 31

La Academia Charter 65, Quakertown Christian 51

Laurel Highlands 70, Greater Latrobe 44

Lewisburg 59, Central Columbia 44

Lincoln High School 63, New Brighton 51

Lincoln Park Charter 76, Beaver Area 59

Littlestown 58, Fairfield 56

Lower Dauphin 78, Mechanicsburg 70

Malvern Prep 79, Springside Chestnut Hill 74

Manheim Township 76, Lebanon 43

McConnellsburg High School 76, Forbes Road 49

Mercer 55, Lakeview 44

ADVERTISEMENT

Mercyhurst Prep 44, North East 19

Mid Valley 53, Lakeland 33

Milton Hershey 78, Mifflin County 52

Mohawk 78, Shenango 64

Mount Calvary 96, Covenant Christian Academy 70

Nazareth Area 67, Pocono Mountain East 54

Neshaminy 52, Central Bucks West 38

Neshannock 93, Freedom Area 37

Neumann 78, Sullivan County 65

Neumann-Goretti 64, La Salle CHS 33

North Hills 97, Pine-Richland 85

North Schuylkill 74, Blue Mountain 56

Northeastern 50, Spring Grove 41

Northern York 62, James Buchanan 41

Northwest Area 40, Muncy 33

Northwestern 68, Iroquois 62

Norwin 44, Plum 37

Oil City 63, Corry 51

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56, Brentwood 47

Palmyra 57, Red Land 50

Parkland 61, Whitehall 51

Penn Charter 71, Germantown Academy 47

Penn Hills 59, North Allegheny 53

Penn Manor 64, Lancaster McCaskey 52

Pennridge 74, Bensalem 53

Peters Township 60, Mount Lebanon 56

Philadelphia Central 64, String Theory Schools 62

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 86, Lansdale Catholic 32

Philadelphia West Catholic 56, Archbishop Carroll 51

Pine Grove 59, Panther Valley 57

ADVERTISEMENT

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 67, Penn-Trafford 47

Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Ambridge 51

Pleasant Valley 51, Easton 38

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Upper Moreland 45

Portage Area 74, Cambria Heights 56

Pottsville Nativity 68, Lourdes Regional 37

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Andrew Street 27

Propel Montour High School 58, Cornell 53

Quakertown 58, New Hope-Solebury High School 24

Red Lion 38, Dallastown Area 33

Richland 73, Forest Hills 47

Ringgold 65, South Park 37

Riverside 69, Blue Ridge 56

Roxborough 80, Mastery Charter South 38

SLA Beeber 61, Mastery Charter North 52

Scranton 53, North Pocono 47

Scranton Holy Cross 56, Carbondale 48

Scranton Prep 62, Wallenpaupack 61

Serra Catholic 48, Jeannette 45

Sewickley Academy 46, Winchester Thurston 27

Shady Side Academy 50, Burrell 44

Shaler 69, Franklin Regional 44

Sharon 61, Grove City 57, OT

Sharpsville 50, Reynolds 34

Shippensburg 50, Greencastle Antrim 44

Slippery Rock 72, Wilmington 34

Souderton 59, Council Rock South 57

South Fayette 47, Avonworth 44

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side 55, Rochester 53

Southern Columbia 55, Mount Carmel 52

Southern Fulton 62, Fannett-Metal 40

Springdale 67, Clairton 62

St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Devon Preparatory School 48

Steel Valley 73, Seton-LaSalle 65

Susquehanna 57, Elk Lake 53

Susquehannock 57, York Suburban 35

Tamaqua 51, Pottsville 46

Taylor Allderdice 68, Pittsburgh Obama 61

The City School 60, New Foundations 58

Thomas Jefferson 68, West Mifflin 59

Tri-Valley 56, Marian Catholic 44

Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59

Tussey Mountain 59, Everett 36

Tyrone 55, Penns Valley 45

Union Area 58, Laurel 28

Upper Dublin 50, Lower Moreland 29

Valley 48, Apollo-Ridge 15

Valley View 64, Honesdale 40

Vaux Big Picture 72, TECH Freire Charter 34

Warren 78, Conneaut Area 49

Washington 54, McGuffey 48

Waynesboro 47, Big Spring 39

West Allegheny 51, Canon-McMillan 47

West Middlesex 77, George Jr. Republic 49

West York 50, Kennard-Dale 45, OT

Westmont Hilltop 55, Chestnut Ridge 38

William Tennent 63, Abington 59

Williamsburg 58, Glendale 52

Wissahickon 66, Springfield Montco 54

Wyoming Area 47, MMI Prep 30

Yough 48, Brownsville 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/