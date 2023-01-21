AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 72, West Scranton 53

Academy of the New Church 77, Perkiomen School 46

Allentown Allen 50, Northampton 30

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Emmaus 39

Allentown Dieruff 66, Pocono Mountain West 61

Altoona 54, Central Dauphin 39

Annville-Cleona 43, Pequea Valley 33

Archbishop Ryan 70, Bonner-Prendergast 58

Archbishop Wood 88, Father Judge 57

Armstrong 60, Freeport 43

Bedford 71, Central Cambria 44

Bentworth 59, Frazier 46

Bermudian Springs 50, Biglerville 36

Bethlehem Catholic 61, Stroudsburg 57

Bethlehem Liberty 68, East Stroudsburg North 58

Bishop McCort 56, Bishop Carroll 50

Blackhawk 72, Hopewell 27

Boiling Springs 41, Middletown 38

Brashear 63, Westinghouse 50

Bucktail 67, Columbia-Montour 60

Butler 64, Hempfield Area 51

Cambridge Springs 57, Saegertown 48

Camp Hill Trinity 89, Susquehanna Township 51

Cardinal O’Hara 67, Conwell Egan 46

Carlisle 73, Central Dauphin East 60

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlynton 52, Central Valley 41

Carmichaels 63, West Greene 52

Carrick 54, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Cedar Cliff 57, Hershey 52

Central Bucks East 54, Council Rock North 43

Central Martinsburg 65, Somerset 27

Central Mountain 74, Shikellamy 66

Central York 67, York 64

Chambersburg 43, Cumberland Valley 41

Sports

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    • Charleroi 68, Waynesburg Central 40

    Chartiers-Houston High School 71, Burgettstown 64

    Cheltenham 60, Hatboro-Horsham 47

    Cochranton 61, Youngsville 34

    Columbia 66, Lancaster Mennonite 41

    Curwensville 63, Moshannon Valley 40

    Danville 73, Montoursville 54

    Deer Lakes 97, Ligonier Valley 35

    Delaware Valley 66, Western Wayne 43

    Delone 80, York County Tech 70

    Dobbins 69, Philadelphia Northeast 50

    Dunmore 67, Old Forge 53

    East Pennsboro 52, Central Bucks South 45

    East Stroudsburg South 54, Bethlehem Freedom 48

    Eden Christian 74, St. Joseph 62

    Eisenhower 61, Union City 39

    Elizabethtown 69, Manheim Central 63

    Elk County Catholic 39, Ridgway 26

    Ephrata 44, Garden Spot 40

    Erie 83, Fort Leboeuf 44

    Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Harbor Creek 42

    Erie McDowell 63, Meadville 46

    Exeter 79, Governor Mifflin 56

    Fairview 52, Erie First Christian Academy 47

    Farrell 87, Commodore Perry 33

    Forest City 61, Montrose 48

    Fort Cherry 90, Bethlehem Center 30

    Franklin 83, Titusville 48

    Friends Select 66, Abington Friends 41

    Gateway 53, Belle Vernon 49

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Geibel Catholic 65, Mount Pleasant 54

    George School 72, Shipley 52

    Germantown Friends 73, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 46

    Girard 62, Seneca 47

    Greater Johnstown 89, Penn Cambria 54

    Greensburg Central Catholic 79, Riverview 65

    Hempfield 60, Cedar Crest 42

    Hickory 52, Greenville 42

    Hollidaysburg 69, Clearfield 51

    Johnsonburg 42, St. Marys 40

    Kennedy Catholic 27, Rocky Grove 21

    Keystone Oaks 54, Sto-Rox 48

    Knoch 58, Greensburg Salem 31

    La Academia Charter 65, Quakertown Christian 51

    Laurel Highlands 70, Greater Latrobe 44

    Lewisburg 59, Central Columbia 44

    Lincoln High School 63, New Brighton 51

    Lincoln Park Charter 76, Beaver Area 59

    Littlestown 58, Fairfield 56

    Lower Dauphin 78, Mechanicsburg 70

    Malvern Prep 79, Springside Chestnut Hill 74

    Manheim Township 76, Lebanon 43

    McConnellsburg High School 76, Forbes Road 49

    Mercer 55, Lakeview 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mercyhurst Prep 44, North East 19

    Mid Valley 53, Lakeland 33

    Milton Hershey 78, Mifflin County 52

    Mohawk 78, Shenango 64

    Mount Calvary 96, Covenant Christian Academy 70

    Nazareth Area 67, Pocono Mountain East 54

    Neshaminy 52, Central Bucks West 38

    Neshannock 93, Freedom Area 37

    Neumann 78, Sullivan County 65

    Neumann-Goretti 64, La Salle CHS 33

    North Hills 97, Pine-Richland 85

    North Schuylkill 74, Blue Mountain 56

    Northeastern 50, Spring Grove 41

    Northern York 62, James Buchanan 41

    Northwest Area 40, Muncy 33

    Northwestern 68, Iroquois 62

    Norwin 44, Plum 37

    Oil City 63, Corry 51

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 56, Brentwood 47

    Palmyra 57, Red Land 50

    Parkland 61, Whitehall 51

    Penn Charter 71, Germantown Academy 47

    Penn Hills 59, North Allegheny 53

    Penn Manor 64, Lancaster McCaskey 52

    Pennridge 74, Bensalem 53

    Peters Township 60, Mount Lebanon 56

    Philadelphia Central 64, String Theory Schools 62

    Philadelphia Roman Catholic 86, Lansdale Catholic 32

    Philadelphia West Catholic 56, Archbishop Carroll 51

    Pine Grove 59, Panther Valley 57

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 67, Penn-Trafford 47

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Ambridge 51

    Pleasant Valley 51, Easton 38

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 64, Upper Moreland 45

    Portage Area 74, Cambria Heights 56

    Pottsville Nativity 68, Lourdes Regional 37

    Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Andrew Street 27

    Propel Montour High School 58, Cornell 53

    Quakertown 58, New Hope-Solebury High School 24

    Red Lion 38, Dallastown Area 33

    Richland 73, Forest Hills 47

    Ringgold 65, South Park 37

    Riverside 69, Blue Ridge 56

    Roxborough 80, Mastery Charter South 38

    SLA Beeber 61, Mastery Charter North 52

    Scranton 53, North Pocono 47

    Scranton Holy Cross 56, Carbondale 48

    Scranton Prep 62, Wallenpaupack 61

    Serra Catholic 48, Jeannette 45

    Sewickley Academy 46, Winchester Thurston 27

    Shady Side Academy 50, Burrell 44

    Shaler 69, Franklin Regional 44

    Sharon 61, Grove City 57, OT

    Sharpsville 50, Reynolds 34

    Shippensburg 50, Greencastle Antrim 44

    Slippery Rock 72, Wilmington 34

    Souderton 59, Council Rock South 57

    South Fayette 47, Avonworth 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    South Side 55, Rochester 53

    Southern Columbia 55, Mount Carmel 52

    Southern Fulton 62, Fannett-Metal 40

    Springdale 67, Clairton 62

    St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Devon Preparatory School 48

    Steel Valley 73, Seton-LaSalle 65

    Susquehanna 57, Elk Lake 53

    Susquehannock 57, York Suburban 35

    Tamaqua 51, Pottsville 46

    Taylor Allderdice 68, Pittsburgh Obama 61

    The City School 60, New Foundations 58

    Thomas Jefferson 68, West Mifflin 59

    Tri-Valley 56, Marian Catholic 44

    Trinity 79, Chartiers Valley 59

    Tussey Mountain 59, Everett 36

    Tyrone 55, Penns Valley 45

    Union Area 58, Laurel 28

    Upper Dublin 50, Lower Moreland 29

    Valley 48, Apollo-Ridge 15

    Valley View 64, Honesdale 40

    Vaux Big Picture 72, TECH Freire Charter 34

    Warren 78, Conneaut Area 49

    Washington 54, McGuffey 48

    Waynesboro 47, Big Spring 39

    West Allegheny 51, Canon-McMillan 47

    West Middlesex 77, George Jr. Republic 49

    West York 50, Kennard-Dale 45, OT

    Westmont Hilltop 55, Chestnut Ridge 38

    William Tennent 63, Abington 59

    Williamsburg 58, Glendale 52

    Wissahickon 66, Springfield Montco 54

    Wyoming Area 47, MMI Prep 30

    Yough 48, Brownsville 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.