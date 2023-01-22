Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calvary Baptist 61, Mercer Christian 46
Chapmanville 71, Herbert Hoover 56
Charleston Catholic 53, Robert C. Byrd 34
Frankfort 68, Braxton County 44
Greenbrier East 67, Washington 35
Greenbrier West 76, Tyler Consolidated 50
Hampshire 51, Preston 43, OT
Hedgesville 45, District of Columbia Intl, D.C. 21
Jefferson 83, Saint James, Md. 68
Lincoln County 67, Man 30
Morgantown 97, Martinsburg 59
Ripley 78, Grafton 43
Ritchie County 65, Roane County 52
Shady Spring 71, Logan 43
South Harrison 58, St. Marys 33
Tucker County 65, Gilmer County 23
Wahama 77, Reedsville Eastern, Ohio 37
Webster County 59, Saint Joseph Central 57
Wheeling Park 74, John Marshall 53
Wirt County 48, Magnolia 44
Woodrow Wilson 68, Princeton 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/