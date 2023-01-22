AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calvary Baptist 61, Mercer Christian 46

Chapmanville 71, Herbert Hoover 56

Charleston Catholic 53, Robert C. Byrd 34

Frankfort 68, Braxton County 44

Greenbrier East 67, Washington 35

Greenbrier West 76, Tyler Consolidated 50

Hampshire 51, Preston 43, OT

Hedgesville 45, District of Columbia Intl, D.C. 21

Jefferson 83, Saint James, Md. 68

Lincoln County 67, Man 30

Morgantown 97, Martinsburg 59

Ripley 78, Grafton 43

Ritchie County 65, Roane County 52

Shady Spring 71, Logan 43

South Harrison 58, St. Marys 33

Tucker County 65, Gilmer County 23

Wahama 77, Reedsville Eastern, Ohio 37

Webster County 59, Saint Joseph Central 57

Wheeling Park 74, John Marshall 53

Wirt County 48, Magnolia 44

Woodrow Wilson 68, Princeton 61

