Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 51, Mescalero Apache 39

Albuquerque High 73, Manzano 44

Artesia 66, Belen 47

Bosque School 46, Crownpoint 43

Capital 58, Espanola Valley 29

Cloudcroft 72, Ramah 18

Cottonwood Classical 66, Capitan 58

Eldorado 65, Highland 45

Escalante 70, Dulce 58

Eunice 56, NMMI 49

Hot Springs 61, Wingate 31

Los Alamos 55, Lovington 33

Los Lunas 47, Carlsbad 41

Magdalena 54, Cobre 39

Maxwell 61, Raton 45

Monte del Sol 71, Pine Hill 57

Mora 47, Penasco 23

Mosquero/Roy 71, Santa Fe Waldorf School 27

Navajo Prep 40, Miyamura 30

Pojoaque 53, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 42

Portales 57, Andrews, Texas 48

Rehoboth 54, Hatch Valley 28

Reserve 51, Carrizozo 27

Rio Rancho 51, Hope Christian 49

Robertson 73, Laguna-Acoma 31

Roswell 65, Pueblo Centennial, Colo. 57

Roy Municipal Schools 51, Wagon Mound 23

Sandia Prep 72, Grants 49

Silver 51, Lordsburg 43

Socorro 51, Tularosa 49

Springer 89, Tse Yi Gai 21

St. Michael’s 59, Moriarty 54

Taos 55, Goddard 46

Texico 59, Dora 47

Volcano Vista 69, Sandia 66

Wagon Mound 46, Tierra Encantada 43

West Las Vegas 79, Thoreau 50

West Mesa 76, Cleveland 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

