Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 51, Mescalero Apache 39
Albuquerque High 73, Manzano 44
Artesia 66, Belen 47
Bosque School 46, Crownpoint 43
Capital 58, Espanola Valley 29
Cloudcroft 72, Ramah 18
Cottonwood Classical 66, Capitan 58
Eldorado 65, Highland 45
Escalante 70, Dulce 58
Eunice 56, NMMI 49
Hot Springs 61, Wingate 31
Los Alamos 55, Lovington 33
Los Lunas 47, Carlsbad 41
Magdalena 54, Cobre 39
Maxwell 61, Raton 45
Monte del Sol 71, Pine Hill 57
Mora 47, Penasco 23
Mosquero/Roy 71, Santa Fe Waldorf School 27
Navajo Prep 40, Miyamura 30
Pojoaque 53, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 42
Portales 57, Andrews, Texas 48
Rehoboth 54, Hatch Valley 28
Reserve 51, Carrizozo 27
Rio Rancho 51, Hope Christian 49
Robertson 73, Laguna-Acoma 31
Roswell 65, Pueblo Centennial, Colo. 57
Roy Municipal Schools 51, Wagon Mound 23
Sandia Prep 72, Grants 49
Silver 51, Lordsburg 43
Socorro 51, Tularosa 49
Springer 89, Tse Yi Gai 21
St. Michael’s 59, Moriarty 54
Taos 55, Goddard 46
Texico 59, Dora 47
Volcano Vista 69, Sandia 66
Wagon Mound 46, Tierra Encantada 43
West Las Vegas 79, Thoreau 50
West Mesa 76, Cleveland 43
