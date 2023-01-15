Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caribou 54, Foxcroft Academy 49
Freeport 54, Yarmouth 46
Gardiner Area 53, Mt. Ararat 35
Greely 44, Cape Elizabeth 29
John Bapst Memorial 38, Bucksport 19
Kents Hill 57, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 37
Lake Region 61, Fryeburg Academy 39
Madison Area Memorial 52, Buckfield 27
Monmouth Academy 37, Dirigo 34
Mt. Blue 28, Morse 21
Penobscot Valley 71, Greenville 13
Searsport District 58, North Haven Community 39
