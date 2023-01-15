AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caribou 54, Foxcroft Academy 49

Freeport 54, Yarmouth 46

Gardiner Area 53, Mt. Ararat 35

Greely 44, Cape Elizabeth 29

John Bapst Memorial 38, Bucksport 19

Kents Hill 57, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 37

Lake Region 61, Fryeburg Academy 39

Madison Area Memorial 52, Buckfield 27

Monmouth Academy 37, Dirigo 34

Mt. Blue 28, Morse 21

Penobscot Valley 71, Greenville 13

Searsport District 58, North Haven Community 39

___

