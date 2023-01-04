AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fair Haven Union 54, Rutland 50

Green Mountain Union 54, Springfield 41

Milton 63, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 57

Mount Abraham Union 73, Mill River Union 25

Mount St. Joseph Academy 64, Burr & Burton Academy 44

Pittsfield, N.H. 88, Mount Anthony Union 67

Richford 78, Craftsbury Academy 30

Rivendell, N.H. 62, Blue Mountain Union 33

Vergennes Union 67, Otter Valley Union 60

West Rutland 65, Oxbow Union 55

Winooski 59, Missisquoi Valley Union 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellows Falls Union vs. Leland & Gray Union, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

