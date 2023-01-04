Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fair Haven Union 54, Rutland 50
Green Mountain Union 54, Springfield 41
Milton 63, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 57
Mount Abraham Union 73, Mill River Union 25
Mount St. Joseph Academy 64, Burr & Burton Academy 44
Pittsfield, N.H. 88, Mount Anthony Union 67
Richford 78, Craftsbury Academy 30
Rivendell, N.H. 62, Blue Mountain Union 33
Vergennes Union 67, Otter Valley Union 60
West Rutland 65, Oxbow Union 55
Winooski 59, Missisquoi Valley Union 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellows Falls Union vs. Leland & Gray Union, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/