Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beulah 51, Shiloh 46
Bishop Ryan 80, Lewis & Clark/Berthold/North Shore Plaza Co-op 27
Bismarck 82, Dickinson 66
Central Cass 68, Northern Cass 19
Circle, Mont. 43, Mon-Dak 31
Des Lacs-Burlington 79, Glenburn 26
Devils Lake 84, Grand Forks Red River 81
Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 53, Larimore 52
Dunseith 65, Westhope/Newburg 60
Edgeley/K-M 60, Strasburg-Zeeland 36
Enderlin 68, Maple River 60
Fargo Davies 85, Wahpeton 51
Fargo North 81, Sheyenne 66
Fargo Shanley 70, West Fargo Horace 52
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 69, Hillsboro/Central Valley 47
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 66, Parshall/NSP Co-op 62
Leola/Frederick, S.D. 56, Oakes 45
Linton/HMB 58, LaMoure/L-M 38
Mandan 86, Watford City 59
Midway-Minto 49, Cavalier 47
Minot 69, Williston 49
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 62, Our Redeemer’s 44
Powers Lake 67, Nedrose 47
Richland 54, Lisbon 43
Sargent County 49, Kindred 45
Surrey 52, South Prairie 51
Thompson 60, Grafton 50
Turtle Mountain 81, St. Mary’s 74
Velva 57, Bottineau 52
Waubay/Summit, S.D. 79, Tri-State 35
West Fargo 79, Fargo South 77
___
