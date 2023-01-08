Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliceville 41, South Lamar 37
Ardmore 63, Elkmont 60
B.B. Comer 62, Fayetteville 34
Collinsville 49, Cedar Bluff 23
Hazel Green 50, River Ridge, Ga. 48
Homewood 49, Pinson Valley 37
Jackson 48, Thomasville 21
Lanett 50, B.T. Washington 22
Northridge 57, Sipsey Valley 43
Pell City 49, Thompson 36
Prattville Christian Academy 91, B. T. Washington Magnet 16
Wadley 55, Randolph County 40
Whitesburg Christian 55, Alabama CTE 4
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/