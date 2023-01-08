AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliceville 41, South Lamar 37

Ardmore 63, Elkmont 60

B.B. Comer 62, Fayetteville 34

Collinsville 49, Cedar Bluff 23

Hazel Green 50, River Ridge, Ga. 48

Homewood 49, Pinson Valley 37

Jackson 48, Thomasville 21

Lanett 50, B.T. Washington 22

Northridge 57, Sipsey Valley 43

Pell City 49, Thompson 36

Prattville Christian Academy 91, B. T. Washington Magnet 16

Wadley 55, Randolph County 40

Whitesburg Christian 55, Alabama CTE 4

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

