Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowman County 57, Harding County, S.D. 50
Fargo Davies 67, West Fargo 65
Fargo Shanley 55, Valley City 49
Garrison 58, Central McLean 49
Grafton 51, Hatton-Northwood 38
Grand Forks Red River 63, Wahpeton 38
Kidder County 70, Strasburg-Zeeland 21
Killdeer 37, Heart River 33
Larimore 41, Midway-Minto 35
Linton/HMB 51, South Border 39
Maple River 65, LaMoure/L-M 51
May-Port CG 58, Hillsboro/Central Valley 20
Minot 105, Turtle Mountain 51
North Shore 35, Alexander 34
North Star 48, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 26
Parshall 55, Trinity Christian 19
Shiloh 80, Flasher 54
Stanley 58, Divide County 44
West Fargo Horace 96, Fargo South 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/