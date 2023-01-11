AP NEWS
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press January 11, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman County 57, Harding County, S.D. 50

Fargo Davies 67, West Fargo 65

Fargo Shanley 55, Valley City 49

Garrison 58, Central McLean 49

Grafton 51, Hatton-Northwood 38

Grand Forks Red River 63, Wahpeton 38

Kidder County 70, Strasburg-Zeeland 21

Killdeer 37, Heart River 33

Larimore 41, Midway-Minto 35

Linton/HMB 51, South Border 39

Maple River 65, LaMoure/L-M 51

May-Port CG 58, Hillsboro/Central Valley 20

Minot 105, Turtle Mountain 51

North Shore 35, Alexander 34

North Star 48, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 26

Parshall 55, Trinity Christian 19

Shiloh 80, Flasher 54

Stanley 58, Divide County 44

West Fargo Horace 96, Fargo South 26

