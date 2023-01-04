AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 47, Shepherd 35

Almont 32, Croswell-Lexington 22

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 61, Ann Arbor Pioneer 27

Bad Axe 31, Ubly 11

Bangor 35, Wyoming Lee 19

Bark River-Harris 35, Manistique 29

Battle Creek Academy 30, Vermontville Maple Valley 29

Bay City All Saints 65, Charlton Heston 10

Bedford 47, Sylvania Northview, Ohio 40

Belleville 64, Romulus 45

Blanchard Montabella 55, Ashley 26

Bloomfield Hills Marian 36, Warren Regina 33

Bronson 76, Union City 32

Burton Genesee Christian 64, Dryden 51

Byron Center 64, Grand Rapids South Christian 32

Calumet 43, Ontonagon 26

Caro 54, Brown City 32

Dearborn Divine Child 63, Westfield 62

Detroit Country Day 67, Birmingham Groves 44

Dollar Bay 48, Bessemer 37

Fenton 45, Lapeer 34

Fremont 46, Howard City Tri-County 19

Fruitport 40, North Muskegon 38

Goodrich 53, New Lothrop 28

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 52, Kelloggsville 18

Grandville 47, Grand Rapids Northview 31

ADVERTISEMENT

Grant 60, Sparta 45

Greenville 60, Comstock Park 27

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 54, Frankel Jewish Academy 19

Harbor Springs 69, Cheboygan 28

Haslett 52, Holt 41

Holland West Ottawa 66, Hopkins 34

Houghton 75, Iron Mountain 50

Hudson 40, Sand Creek 27

Hudsonville 53, Zeeland West 48

Ionia 51, Hastings 35

Sports

  • NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

  • NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

  • Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids

  • Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

    • Kent City 66, Fowler 52

    Kinde-North Huron 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

    L’Anse 49, North Dickinson 42

    Lake City 58, Morley-Stanwood 43

    Leslie 54, Eaton Rapids 42

    Ludington 27, Reed City 14

    Madison Heights Lamphere 31, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 10

    Manton 40, Beal City 38

    Marine City Cardinal Mooney 34, Austin Catholic 14

    Memphis 23, Clinton Township Clintondale 14

    Menominee 70, North Central 19

    Midland Calvary Baptist 33, Farwell 24

    Midland Dow 41, Alpena 22

    Millington 56, Birch Run 44

    Morenci 55, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 30

    Mount Clemens 29, Warren Michigan Collegiate 22

    Muskegon Mona Shores 61, Shelby 26

    Northville 57, Ann Arbor Huron 32

    Ovid-Elsie 55, Ithaca 44

    Portland 57, St. Johns 42

    Posen 46, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 40

    Royal Oak Shrine 66, Detroit University Science 40

    Salem 47, Walled Lake Northern 26

    Sandusky 55, Vassar 27

    Sanford-Meridian 46, Freeland 40

    Springport 69, Concord 36

    St. Mary’s Prep 42, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 29

    Standish-Sterling Central 76, Saginaw Nouvel 36

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stephenson 36, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 22

    Stevensville Lakeshore 74, Niles 33

    Stockbridge 53, Webberville 27

    Summerfield 59, Quincy 16

    Tecumseh 49, Brooklyn Columbia Central 37

    Three Lakes, Wis. 53, Wakefield-Marenisco 36

    Walled Lake Central 52, Livonia Clarenceville 28

    Zion Christian 55, GR Sacred Heart 27

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

    Detroit Leadership vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy, ccd.

    Detroit Public Safety vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, ccd.

    Ravenna vs. Newaygo, ccd.

    Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Summit Academy North, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.