Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 47, Shepherd 35
Almont 32, Croswell-Lexington 22
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 61, Ann Arbor Pioneer 27
Bad Axe 31, Ubly 11
Bangor 35, Wyoming Lee 19
Bark River-Harris 35, Manistique 29
Battle Creek Academy 30, Vermontville Maple Valley 29
Bay City All Saints 65, Charlton Heston 10
Bedford 47, Sylvania Northview, Ohio 40
Belleville 64, Romulus 45
Blanchard Montabella 55, Ashley 26
Bloomfield Hills Marian 36, Warren Regina 33
Bronson 76, Union City 32
Burton Genesee Christian 64, Dryden 51
Byron Center 64, Grand Rapids South Christian 32
Calumet 43, Ontonagon 26
Caro 54, Brown City 32
Dearborn Divine Child 63, Westfield 62
Detroit Country Day 67, Birmingham Groves 44
Dollar Bay 48, Bessemer 37
Fenton 45, Lapeer 34
Fremont 46, Howard City Tri-County 19
Fruitport 40, North Muskegon 38
Goodrich 53, New Lothrop 28
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 52, Kelloggsville 18
Grandville 47, Grand Rapids Northview 31
Grant 60, Sparta 45
Greenville 60, Comstock Park 27
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 54, Frankel Jewish Academy 19
Harbor Springs 69, Cheboygan 28
Haslett 52, Holt 41
Holland West Ottawa 66, Hopkins 34
Houghton 75, Iron Mountain 50
Hudson 40, Sand Creek 27
Hudsonville 53, Zeeland West 48
Ionia 51, Hastings 35
Kent City 66, Fowler 52
Kinde-North Huron 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20
L’Anse 49, North Dickinson 42
Lake City 58, Morley-Stanwood 43
Leslie 54, Eaton Rapids 42
Ludington 27, Reed City 14
Madison Heights Lamphere 31, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 10
Manton 40, Beal City 38
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 34, Austin Catholic 14
Memphis 23, Clinton Township Clintondale 14
Menominee 70, North Central 19
Midland Calvary Baptist 33, Farwell 24
Midland Dow 41, Alpena 22
Millington 56, Birch Run 44
Morenci 55, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 30
Mount Clemens 29, Warren Michigan Collegiate 22
Muskegon Mona Shores 61, Shelby 26
Northville 57, Ann Arbor Huron 32
Ovid-Elsie 55, Ithaca 44
Portland 57, St. Johns 42
Posen 46, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 40
Royal Oak Shrine 66, Detroit University Science 40
Salem 47, Walled Lake Northern 26
Sandusky 55, Vassar 27
Sanford-Meridian 46, Freeland 40
Springport 69, Concord 36
St. Mary’s Prep 42, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 29
Standish-Sterling Central 76, Saginaw Nouvel 36
Stephenson 36, Cooks Big Bay de Noc 22
Stevensville Lakeshore 74, Niles 33
Stockbridge 53, Webberville 27
Summerfield 59, Quincy 16
Tecumseh 49, Brooklyn Columbia Central 37
Three Lakes, Wis. 53, Wakefield-Marenisco 36
Walled Lake Central 52, Livonia Clarenceville 28
Zion Christian 55, GR Sacred Heart 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.
Detroit Leadership vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy, ccd.
Detroit Public Safety vs. Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy, ccd.
Ravenna vs. Newaygo, ccd.
Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Summit Academy North, ccd.
