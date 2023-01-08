Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Island 34, Hannahville Indian 29
Chelsea 63, Williamston 33
Colon 51, Centreville 34
Dansville 44, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 23
Detroit Comm & Media Arts 70, Detroit Ford 9
Edison PSA 67, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 46
Livingston Christian 44, Bloomfield Christian 42
Munising Baptist 46, Mackinac Island 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit East English vs. DCP-Northwestern, ppd.
Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Creative Technology Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/