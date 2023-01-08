AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Island 34, Hannahville Indian 29

Chelsea 63, Williamston 33

Colon 51, Centreville 34

Dansville 44, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 23

Detroit Comm & Media Arts 70, Detroit Ford 9

Edison PSA 67, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 46

Livingston Christian 44, Bloomfield Christian 42

Munising Baptist 46, Mackinac Island 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit East English vs. DCP-Northwestern, ppd.

Kalamazoo Heritage Christian vs. Creative Technology Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

