Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arborbrook Christian, N.C. 41, Lake Pointe Academy 23

Blue Ridge 72, Carolina High and Academy 34

Columbia 75, North Central 14

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 61, Providence HomeSchool 39

Eastside 64, Bergen Tech, N.J. 17

Greenville Hurricanes 48, Greenville Technical Charter 16

Greenwood Christian 42, W. Wyman King Academy 19

Legion Collegiate 49, Victory Christian 38

Lower Richland 76, Gilbert 33

Mead Hall Episcopal 62, South Aiken Baptist 13

Pinewood Prep 47, Cathedral Academy 44

South Pointe 52, Lancaster 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy vs. Richard Winn Academy, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

