Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 66, Hammond 47

Bethel, Va. 85, Mt Zion 65

Bethesda 56, Albert Einstein 36

Blake 71, Wheaton 62

Calvert Hall College 66, McDonogh School 48

Chopticon 64, Patuxent 34

Damascus 75, Rockville 32

Dulaney 46, Hereford 40

Eastern Tech 49, Lansdowne 31

Forest Park 82, Coppin Academy 37

Great Mills 80, Northern - Cal 43

Green Street Academy 57, Joppatowne 37

Huntingtown 54, La Plata 50

IDEA Public Charter, D.C. 62, SHABACH! Christian 61

John F. Kennedy 71, Watkins Mill 39

Kenwood 74, Baltimore Chesapeake 44

Lackey 58, Leonardtown 53

Loch Raven 93, Carver Arts & Tech 25

Long Reach 64, Reservoir 43

Magruder 58, Wootton 50

Mt. Hebron 59, Centennial 57

Northwest - Mtg 45, Clarksburg 42

Oakland Mills 64, Howard 62

Parkville 98, Sparrows Point 11

Patapsco 63, Dundalk 60

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 109, Heights 58

Perry Hall 75, Towson 48

Pikesville 69, Owings Mills 33

Poolesville 50, Springbrook 38

River Hill 47, Glenelg 38

Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 51, McLean 44

Seneca Valley 44, Quince Orchard 42

Sherwood 73, Northwood 46

St. Charles 60, North Point 40

St. Frances Academy 66, Boys Latin 37

St. Maria Goretti 54, Mt. St. Joseph’s 52

Thomas Stone 77, Calvert 61

Walter Johnson 75, Gaithersburg 71

Western STES 65, Manchester Valley 42

Winters Mill 65, Westminster 52

Woodlawn 57, Milford Mill 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

