Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 66, Hammond 47
Bethel, Va. 85, Mt Zion 65
Bethesda 56, Albert Einstein 36
Blake 71, Wheaton 62
Calvert Hall College 66, McDonogh School 48
Chopticon 64, Patuxent 34
Damascus 75, Rockville 32
Dulaney 46, Hereford 40
Eastern Tech 49, Lansdowne 31
Forest Park 82, Coppin Academy 37
Great Mills 80, Northern - Cal 43
Green Street Academy 57, Joppatowne 37
Huntingtown 54, La Plata 50
IDEA Public Charter, D.C. 62, SHABACH! Christian 61
John F. Kennedy 71, Watkins Mill 39
Kenwood 74, Baltimore Chesapeake 44
Lackey 58, Leonardtown 53
Loch Raven 93, Carver Arts & Tech 25
Long Reach 64, Reservoir 43
Magruder 58, Wootton 50
Mt. Hebron 59, Centennial 57
Northwest - Mtg 45, Clarksburg 42
Oakland Mills 64, Howard 62
Parkville 98, Sparrows Point 11
Patapsco 63, Dundalk 60
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 109, Heights 58
Perry Hall 75, Towson 48
Pikesville 69, Owings Mills 33
Poolesville 50, Springbrook 38
River Hill 47, Glenelg 38
Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 51, McLean 44
Seneca Valley 44, Quince Orchard 42
Sherwood 73, Northwood 46
St. Charles 60, North Point 40
St. Frances Academy 66, Boys Latin 37
St. Maria Goretti 54, Mt. St. Joseph’s 52
Thomas Stone 77, Calvert 61
Walter Johnson 75, Gaithersburg 71
Western STES 65, Manchester Valley 42
Winters Mill 65, Westminster 52
Woodlawn 57, Milford Mill 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/