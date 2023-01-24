AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ready 55, Cols. Eastmoor 46

Cedarville 83, Mechanicsburg 39

Cin. Clark Montessori 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 49

Cin. Sycamore 70, Cin. La Salle 48

Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Mifflin 57

Cols. Patriot Prep 73, Danville 43

Day. Ponitz Tech. 73, Versailles 64

Delta 45, Bowling Green 43

Kettering Fairmont 60, Springboro 46

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Corning Miller 39

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Lewis Center Olentangy 46

Maumee 52, Oak Harbor 51

N. Lewisburg Triad 55, Spring. Greenon 47

Northside Christian 63, Groveport Madison Christian 27

Pickerington Cent. 49, Cols. Africentric 41

Powell Olentangy Liberty 49, Cols. St. Charles 36

Trotwood-Madison 64, Cin. Gamble Montessori 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.