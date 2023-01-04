AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 82, Sparta 68

Ashwaubenon 65, Sheboygan South 43

Athens 73, Abbotsford 57

Bay Port 88, Green Bay Southwest 79

Belleville 70, Monticello 18

Benton 75, Juda 25

Berlin 62, Waupaca 59

Boscobel 53, Riverdale 42

Brookfield Academy 90, Kenosha Christian Life 51

Brookfield Central 70, Marquette University 66

Brookfield East 65, Menomonee Falls 54

Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha South 53

Chippewa Falls 52, Menomonie 44

Clinton 80, Whitewater 56

Coleman 54, Gillett 46

Cumberland 47, Regis 46

D.C. Everest 54, Shawano 48

De Pere 73, Notre Dame 43

DeForest 72, Reedsburg Area 68

Eau Claire Memorial 67, Eau Claire North 44

Edgerton 59, East Troy 43

Evansville 71, Brodhead 48

Fall Creek 75, Regis 54

Fond du Lac 58, Appleton North 54

Gillett 54, Lena 31

Green Bay Preble 69, Pulaski 66

Greendale 72, West Allis Central 66

Gresham Community 51, White Lake 42

Hortonville 90, Appleton West 58

Howards Grove 74, Port Washington 67

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenosha Indian Trail 68, Racine Horlick 55

Kewaunee 77, Wrightstown 75

Kohler 80, Living Word Lutheran 62

Kohler 92, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 82

La Crosse Central 78, Holmen 50

Lake Mills 66, Waterloo 41

Little Chute 42, Seymour 29

Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53

Manitowoc Lutheran 51, Roncalli 50

Sports

  • NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

  • NFL balances emotions, tight schedule after Hamlin shock

  • Fans give millions to Damar Hamlin's toy drive for kids

  • Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous

    • Marshall 91, Parkview 50

    McDonell Central 65, Cadott 25

    McFarland 74, Jefferson 49

    Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44

    Milwaukee Lutheran 93, Shorewood 61

    Milwaukee South 68, Milwaukee Arts 50

    Mineral Point 64, Fennimore 52

    Mishicot 52, Stockbridge 44

    Muskego 64, Waukesha North 45

    Neenah 68, Kimberly 53

    Neenah 76, Hortonville 66

    New Glarus 69, Barneveld 51

    New London 59, Freedom 43

    Northland Pines 70, Mosinee 61

    Northwestern 77, Ashland 60

    Oakfield 64, North Fond du Lac 34

    Oconto 55, Chilton 46

    Omro 41, Westfield Area 34

    Oneida Nation 76, Suring 53

    Oregon 69, Elkhorn Area 55

    Osceola 59, St. Croix Falls 36

    Osseo-Fairchild 61, Bloomer 45

    Owen-Withee 80, Spencer 38

    Pacelli 59, Almond-Bancroft 45

    Pewaukee 75, Wisconsin Lutheran 67

    Pius XI Catholic 65, New Berlin West 52

    Platteville 73, Black Hawk 23

    Port Edwards 75, Tri-County 28

    Portage 97, Nekoosa 54

    Potosi 56, Albany 8

    Poynette 47, Baraboo 39

    Racine Case 69, Kenosha Tremper 67

    Random Lake 66, Living Word Lutheran 47

    River Ridge 61, Seneca 34

    River Valley 57, Wisconsin Heights 49

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Saint Thomas Aquinas 53, Wausaukee 52

    Sheboygan North 75, Manitowoc Lincoln 53

    Shiocton 75, Iola-Scandinavia 40

    Southern Door 66, Sheboygan Falls 49

    Southwestern 69, Darlington 65

    St. Mary Catholic 87, Menasha 73

    Stratford 80, Assumption 57

    Sturgeon Bay 58, Green Bay East 44

    The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50

    Thorp 63, Stanley-Boyd 56

    Tomah 64, Menomonie 61

    Turner 78, Big Foot 53

    Two Rivers 62, Gibraltar 52

    Verona Area 65, Brookfield East 63

    Waterford 52, Catholic Central 36

    Wautoma 63, Waupun 57

    Wauwatosa West 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 57

    West De Pere 72, Plymouth 69

    West Salem 90, Westby 33

    Whitnall 70, Greenfield 61

    Wild Rose 43, Pittsville 40

    Winneconne 71, Lourdes Academy 59

    Xavier 72, Valders 60

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.