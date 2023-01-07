AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrean 54, Lowell 39

Angola 46, Fremont 23

Argos 65, Lakeland Christian 45

Bedford N. Lawrence 76, Castle 57

Bethany Christian 41, Bremen 34

Blackford 42, Oak Hill 36

Bloomington North 56, South Vigo 35

Borden 50, Paoli 37

Calumet Christian 35, S. Bend Trinity 30

Carmel 70, Ft. Wayne South 27

Caston 44, LaVille 25

Center Grove 54, Jennings Co. 49

Charlestown 44, Brownstown 28

Clinton Prairie 52, Western Boone 44

Columbus North 48, Bloomington South 39

E. Central 53, Rushville 35

Eastern Hancock 41, Union Co. 22

Eminence 55, Indpls Washington 24

Evansville Christian 50, Evansville Bosse 29

Evansville Mater Dei 62, Jasper 56

Evansville North 57, Jeffersonville 49

Fishers 53, Indpls N. Central 46

Floyd Central 54, New Albany 38

Forest Park 48, Pike Central 32

Ft. Wayne Luers 67, Ft. Wayne North 34

Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Kokomo 22

Ft. Wayne Wayne 50, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49

Gibson Southern 73, Tell City 43

ADVERTISEMENT

Goshen 42, Concord 28

Greencastle 62, Cloverdale 32

Greensburg 64, Franklin Co. 55

Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Evansville Harrison 31

Homestead 56, Lawrence North 39

Illiana Christian 40, Bowman Academy 17

Indian Creek 60, Brown Co. 33

Indpls Lutheran 56, Greenwood Christian 51

Lafayette Catholic 72, Rensselaer 38

Sports

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

  • NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    • Lake Central 66, LaPorte 11

    Lake Station 74, Hammond Central 37

    Lakewood Park 41, Elkhart Christian 33

    Lanesville 65, Crothersville 8

    Linton 60, W. Washington 50

    Logansport 51, Knox 41

    McCutcheon 57, Richmond 12

    Monrovia 56, Beech Grove 31

    Mooresville 56, Franklin 51

    Morgan Twp. 56, Hebron 20

    N. Harrison 69, Seymour 38

    N. Knox 51, Eastern (Greene) 27

    N. Miami 72, Manchester 32

    N. Posey 58, Perry Central 39

    New Washington 57, Clarksville 26

    Noblesville 64, Indpls Cathedral 53

    North Vigo 57, Southport 53

    Northview 52, Owen Valley 48

    Northwestern 35, Hamilton Hts. 34

    Orleans 44, Henryville 26

    Parke Heritage 57, W. Vigo 46

    Peru 35, Delphi 33

    Plymouth 49, Mishawaka 47

    Princeton 51, Washington 47

    Red Hill, Ill. 66, Union (Dugger) 57

    Rochester 36, Whitko 27

    Rossville 45, Covington 41

    S. Bend Adams 52, Victory Christian Academy 11

    Scottsburg 81, Trinity Lutheran 61

    Silver Creek 52, Salem 32

    Southwestern (Hanover) 51, S. Decatur 46

    Southwood 68, Madison-Grant 44

    Speedway 54, Crawfordsville 43

    Tri-Township 74, Frontier 46

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Union (Dugger) 52, Martinsville, Ill. 10

    University 64, Covenant Christian 26

    Valparaiso 54, Lafayette Harrison 38

    Vincennes Rivet 51, Springs Valley 34

    Wabash 44, Maconaquah 41

    Warren Central 54, W. Lafayette 42

    Warsaw 53, Northridge 52

    Washington Catholic 63, Martinsville Tabernacle 44

    Wawasee 45, NorthWood 38

    Western 38, Benton Central 37

    Yorktown 46, Shelbyville 35

    Zionsville 71, Indpls Pike 32

    Hendricks County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Brownsburg 53, Danville 36

    Fifth Place=

    Cascade 59, Plainfield 44

    Third Place=

    Avon 74, Tri-West 29

    Henry County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Tri 45, Blue River 35

    Madison County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Lapel 42, Pendleton Hts. 38

    Fifth=

    Anderson 70, Anderson Prep Academy 24

    Third Place=

    Alexandria 55, Frankton 48, OT

    Shelby County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Triton Central 60, Waldron 29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wayne County Tournament=

    Championship=

    Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 16

    White River Valley Tournament=

    Championship=

    Barr-Reeve 41, Shakamak 36

    Third Place=

    White River Valley 65, Shoals 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.