Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor Christian 45, Jonesport-Beals 39

Cape Elizabeth 36, Poland Regional/Whittier 22

Carrabec 55, Buckfield 36

Cheverus 71, Scarborough 50

Cony 88, Maranacook Community 59

Dirigo 51, Mountain Valley 38

Edward Little 65, Deering 54

Erskine Academy 57, Gardiner Area 48

Falmouth 48, Marshwood 34

Gray-New Gloucester 60, Fryeburg Academy 47

Greely 72, Freeport 41

Katahdin 92, Ashland Community 31

Lawrence 49, Nokomis Regional 47

Leavitt Area 56, Brunswick 54

Lincoln Academy 50, Morse 38

Lisbon 36, Oak Hill 27

Maine Central Institute 70, Mount View 64

Medomak Valley 66, Belfast Area 42

Monmouth Academy 59, Winthrop 44

Noble 73, Gorham 69

North Yarmouth Academy 67, Seacoast Christian School 18

Oceanside (Coop) 70, Camden Hills Regional 49

Old Orchard Beach 60, Sacopee Valley 43

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 48, Portland 47

Richmond 80, Temple Academy 23

Shead 59, East Grand (GHC) 27

Skowhegan Area 59, Messalonskee 56

South Portland 78, Sanford 41

St. Dominic Regional 59, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 51

Thornton Academy 69, Windham 62

Winslow 75, Waterville Senior 44

Yarmouth 66, Wells 42

York 61, Lake Region 31

