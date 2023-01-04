Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor Christian 45, Jonesport-Beals 39
Cape Elizabeth 36, Poland Regional/Whittier 22
Carrabec 55, Buckfield 36
Cheverus 71, Scarborough 50
Cony 88, Maranacook Community 59
Dirigo 51, Mountain Valley 38
Edward Little 65, Deering 54
Erskine Academy 57, Gardiner Area 48
Falmouth 48, Marshwood 34
Gray-New Gloucester 60, Fryeburg Academy 47
Greely 72, Freeport 41
Katahdin 92, Ashland Community 31
Lawrence 49, Nokomis Regional 47
Leavitt Area 56, Brunswick 54
Lincoln Academy 50, Morse 38
Lisbon 36, Oak Hill 27
Maine Central Institute 70, Mount View 64
Medomak Valley 66, Belfast Area 42
Monmouth Academy 59, Winthrop 44
Noble 73, Gorham 69
North Yarmouth Academy 67, Seacoast Christian School 18
Oceanside (Coop) 70, Camden Hills Regional 49
Old Orchard Beach 60, Sacopee Valley 43
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 48, Portland 47
Richmond 80, Temple Academy 23
Shead 59, East Grand (GHC) 27
Skowhegan Area 59, Messalonskee 56
South Portland 78, Sanford 41
St. Dominic Regional 59, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 51
Thornton Academy 69, Windham 62
Winslow 75, Waterville Senior 44
Yarmouth 66, Wells 42
York 61, Lake Region 31
