Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlingame 76, Marais des Cygnes Valley 19

Cheylin 55, Deerfield 50

Ellinwood 47, Hoisington 37

Jayhawk Linn 46, Yates Center 38

Lebo 64, Hartford 36

Russell 48, Phillipsburg 39

Syracuse 76, Sublette 47

Washburn Rural 69, Pittsburg 63

Hoisington Tournament=

Third Place=

Pratt 62, Ellsworth 52

Mid-Continent Tournament=

Eleventh Place=

Ellis 55, Stockton 11

Ninth Place=

Smith Center 45, Plainville 33

Seventh Place=

Norton 68, Trego 42

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Troy 66, Centralia 55

Seventh Place=

Valley Heights 49, Washington County 33

Third Place=

Clifton-Clyde 63, Hanover 48

