Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlingame 76, Marais des Cygnes Valley 19
Cheylin 55, Deerfield 50
Ellinwood 47, Hoisington 37
Jayhawk Linn 46, Yates Center 38
Lebo 64, Hartford 36
Russell 48, Phillipsburg 39
Syracuse 76, Sublette 47
Washburn Rural 69, Pittsburg 63
Hoisington Tournament=
Third Place=
Pratt 62, Ellsworth 52
Mid-Continent Tournament=
Eleventh Place=
Ellis 55, Stockton 11
Ninth Place=
Smith Center 45, Plainville 33
Seventh Place=
Norton 68, Trego 42
Twin Valley League Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Troy 66, Centralia 55
Seventh Place=
Valley Heights 49, Washington County 33
Third Place=
Clifton-Clyde 63, Hanover 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/