Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 71, Oakville 44

Bellarmine Prep 66, Mission Prep, Calif. 40

Blaine 80, Friday Harbor 32

Bonners Ferry, Idaho 72, Medical Lake 26

Bothell 63, Marysville-Pilchuck 60

Burlington-Edison 65, Steilacoom 54

Camas 79, Sheldon, Ore. 70

Clarkston 52, Pendleton, Ore. 36

Cle. Hts., Ohio 77, King’s Way Christian School 41

Columbia (White Salmon) 54, Montesano 46

Coupeville 54, Kittitas 49

Curtis 87, St. Bernard, Calif. 63

Davenport 71, Riverside 53

Dougherty Valley, Calif. 70, O’Dea 58

Evergreen (Vancouver) 66, Life Christian Academy 56

Federal Way 82, Gonzaga Prep 57

Foss 82, Woodland 70

Kamiakin 72, Central Valley 43

Kent Meridian 77, Cleveland 51

Kentlake 62, Ferndale 54

Lake Stevens 65, Anacortes 64

Liberty (Spangle) 66, Timberlake, Idaho 45

Liberty-Brentwood, Calif. 57, Mercer Island 35

Mount Si 61, Monsignor Scanlan, N.Y. 57

Mt. Spokane 82, Mariner 60

Napavine 81, Willapa Valley 50

Newport-Bellevue 73, Silas 68

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 64, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42

Olympia 67, Cascade Christian Academy 25

Pullman 97, Lakeland, Idaho 50

Rogers (Spokane) 70, Newport 42

Shadle Park 55, Prairie, Idaho 40

Skyview 70, Soledad, Calif. 39

Tenino 61, South Bend 33

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 76, Peninsula 46

    • W. F. West 60, Sequim 41

    West Valley (Spokane) 70, Northport 44

    Yakama Tribal 48, River View 36

    Yelm 66, Juanita 63

    Cactus Jam=

    North Creek 61, Grants Pass, Ore. 54

    Les Schwab Invitational=

    Beaverton, Ore. 69, Redmond 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

