Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apollo-Ridge 78, East Allegheny 9
Armstrong 62, Avonworth 33
Baldwin 54, North Hills 52
Baltimore Poly, Md. 73, Woodland Hills 41
Bangor 38, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 9
Bayard Rustin High School 60, Germantown Academy 46
Beaver Area 47, Lincoln High School 21
Belle Vernon 54, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 42
Bensalem 52, Archbishop Ryan 41
Bethel Park 62, Indiana 56
Bethlehem Liberty 68, Saucon Valley 32
Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Cambria Heights 37
Burgettstown 48, Keystone Oaks 44
Burrell 63, Valley 38
Canon-McMillan 50, Thomas Jefferson 48
Carmichaels 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11
Carrick 40, Neighborhood Academy 31
Central Bucks East 55, Interboro 17
Central Dauphin 31, Dallastown Area 21
Central Mountain 46, Juniata 38
Charleroi 61, Preston, W.Va. 51
Clovis West, Calif. 51, North Allegheny 22
Delone 36, Altoona 31
Derry 51, Leechburg 10
Dubois Central Catholic 67, Brockway 23
Ephrata 47, Holy Redeemer 36
Frankford 59, Fels 31
Freire Charter 42, Renaissance Academy 24
Gloucester Christian, N.J. 47, Calvary Baptist 41
Greensburg Salem 54, Brownsville 23
Greenville 48, Neshannock 44
Hempfield Area 60, Yough 23
Highlands 54, Mars 46
Holy Spirit, N.J. 56, St. Hubert’s 20
Hopewell 45, Eden Christian 26
Jackson South Side, Tenn. 58, Hampton 43
Jenkintown 44, New Foundations 26
Juniata Valley 38, Huntingdon 36
King’s Christian, N.J. 25, Phil-Montgomery Christian 12
Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Solanco 43
Lansdale Catholic 72, Pennridge 39
Laurel 47, Grove City 31
Laurel Highlands 59, Bethlehem Center 17
Lebanon 64, Northern Lebanon 45
Lower Dauphin 33, Cedar Crest 22
Manheim Central 47, York Suburban 46
Merion Mercy 64, Cheraw, S.C. 29
Methacton 39, Atlantic City, N.J. 28
Mohawk 51, Wilmington 33
Mount Carmel 58, Selinsgrove 25
Mount Lebanon 57, New Lexington, Ohio 42
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, Southmoreland 15
Palmerton 45, Northern Lehigh 30
Panther Valley 60, Palisades 31
Penncrest 64, Collegium Charter School 19
Peters Township 71, McLean, Va. 44
Propel Montour High School 45, Bentworth 32
Quaker Valley 38, Chartiers-Houston High School 21
Red Land 48, Donegal 17
Red Lion 53, Mifflin County 42
Ringgold 35, Geibel Catholic 34
Seton-LaSalle 51, Franklin Regional 50
Sewickley Academy 37, Northgate 20
Shaler 55, Deer Lakes 8
Slippery Rock 33, Saegertown 23
South Park 43, South Allegheny 29
Southern Columbia 57, Shamokin 43
Spring-Ford 74, Mt. Carmel, Md. 31
St. Cloud, Fla. 64, Mercyhurst Prep 62
St. Joseph 56, Freeport 55
St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 59, Penn Charter 45
St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 50, South Fayette 49
Sunbury Christian 40, Taylor, Texas 32
Turkeyfoot Valley 52, Jeannette 41
Union 53, New Castle 23
Unionville 70, Penn Wood 13
Warren 57, Panama, N.Y. 42
Boyertown Holiday Tournament=
Villa Joseph Marie 45, Boyertown 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/