Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 78, East Allegheny 9

Armstrong 62, Avonworth 33

Baldwin 54, North Hills 52

Baltimore Poly, Md. 73, Woodland Hills 41

Bangor 38, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 9

Bayard Rustin High School 60, Germantown Academy 46

Beaver Area 47, Lincoln High School 21

Belle Vernon 54, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 42

Bensalem 52, Archbishop Ryan 41

Bethel Park 62, Indiana 56

Bethlehem Liberty 68, Saucon Valley 32

Bishop Guilfoyle 54, Cambria Heights 37

Burgettstown 48, Keystone Oaks 44

Burrell 63, Valley 38

Canon-McMillan 50, Thomas Jefferson 48

Carmichaels 53, Jefferson-Morgan 11

Carrick 40, Neighborhood Academy 31

Central Bucks East 55, Interboro 17

Central Dauphin 31, Dallastown Area 21

Central Mountain 46, Juniata 38

Charleroi 61, Preston, W.Va. 51

Clovis West, Calif. 51, North Allegheny 22

Delone 36, Altoona 31

Derry 51, Leechburg 10

Dubois Central Catholic 67, Brockway 23

Ephrata 47, Holy Redeemer 36

Frankford 59, Fels 31

Freire Charter 42, Renaissance Academy 24

Gloucester Christian, N.J. 47, Calvary Baptist 41

Greensburg Salem 54, Brownsville 23

Greenville 48, Neshannock 44

Hempfield Area 60, Yough 23

Highlands 54, Mars 46

Holy Spirit, N.J. 56, St. Hubert’s 20

Hopewell 45, Eden Christian 26

Jackson South Side, Tenn. 58, Hampton 43

    • Jenkintown 44, New Foundations 26

    Juniata Valley 38, Huntingdon 36

    King’s Christian, N.J. 25, Phil-Montgomery Christian 12

    Lampeter-Strasburg 46, Solanco 43

    Lansdale Catholic 72, Pennridge 39

    Laurel 47, Grove City 31

    Laurel Highlands 59, Bethlehem Center 17

    Lebanon 64, Northern Lebanon 45

    Lower Dauphin 33, Cedar Crest 22

    Manheim Central 47, York Suburban 46

    Merion Mercy 64, Cheraw, S.C. 29

    Methacton 39, Atlantic City, N.J. 28

    Mohawk 51, Wilmington 33

    Mount Carmel 58, Selinsgrove 25

    Mount Lebanon 57, New Lexington, Ohio 42

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 55, Southmoreland 15

    Palmerton 45, Northern Lehigh 30

    Panther Valley 60, Palisades 31

    Penncrest 64, Collegium Charter School 19

    Peters Township 71, McLean, Va. 44

    Propel Montour High School 45, Bentworth 32

    Quaker Valley 38, Chartiers-Houston High School 21

    Red Land 48, Donegal 17

    Red Lion 53, Mifflin County 42

    Ringgold 35, Geibel Catholic 34

    Seton-LaSalle 51, Franklin Regional 50

    Sewickley Academy 37, Northgate 20

    Shaler 55, Deer Lakes 8

    Slippery Rock 33, Saegertown 23

    South Park 43, South Allegheny 29

    Southern Columbia 57, Shamokin 43

    Spring-Ford 74, Mt. Carmel, Md. 31

    St. Cloud, Fla. 64, Mercyhurst Prep 62

    St. Joseph 56, Freeport 55

    St. Thomas Aquinas, Fla. 59, Penn Charter 45

    St. Thomas Aquinas, N.J. 50, South Fayette 49

    Sunbury Christian 40, Taylor, Texas 32

    Turkeyfoot Valley 52, Jeannette 41

    Union 53, New Castle 23

    Unionville 70, Penn Wood 13

    Warren 57, Panama, N.Y. 42

    Boyertown Holiday Tournament=

    Villa Joseph Marie 45, Boyertown 31

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

