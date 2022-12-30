Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Audubon 49, Haddon Township 39
Blair 60, Westtown, Pa. 49
Burlington City 57, Lawrence 56
Caldwell 63, Verona 46
Cherokee 59, Penns Grove 50
Cherry Hill East 79, Willingboro 51
Cherry Hill West 58, Mastery Charter 50
Clearview Regional 50, Palmyra 36
Collingswood 50, Salem 41
Colonia 73, Woodbridge 54
Columbia 68, Bayonne 44
Cumberland Regional 71, Cape May Tech 34
Delbarton 59, Mendham 48
Delsea 63, Vineland 57
Don Bosco Prep 65, Centennial-Corona, Calif. 63
East Brunswick 60, New Brunswick 52
Egg Harbor 39, Haddonfield 34
Emerson 68, Wallington 33
Fair Lawn 63, Severna Park, Md. 61
Glen Rock 59, Norman Thomas, N.Y. 38
Gloucester City 74, Clayton 58
Hackensack 59, Newark Tech 57
Hackettstown 71, Bernards 39
Henry Hudson 54, South Amboy 42
Hillsborough 43, Oratory Catholic 41
Holy Cross Prep 49, Trenton Catholic 47
Hunterdon Central 52, Wayne Valley 48
Immaculata 76, Bridgewater-Raritan 53
Iselin Kennedy 56, Jonathan Dayton 48
J.P. Stevens 58, Franklin 48
Kearny 69, Abundant Life 43
Kingswood-Oxford, Conn. 71, Life Center Academy 56
Linden 64, Father Judge, Pa. 53
Lyndhurst 84, Saddle Brook 36
Madison 48, Randolph 44
Millville 54, Highland 38
Morris Knolls 56, Monroe 50
New Providence 59, Cranford 46
North Brunswick 65, South Brunswick 57
North Hunterdon 59, Princeton 48
North Plainfield 47, Dunellen 24
Northern Highlands 56, Cresskill 38
Nutley 66, Marion P. Thomas Charter 40
Ocean Township 46, Hopewell Valley Central 43
Old Tappan 66, Hawthorne Christian 46
Overbrook 61, Burlington Township 52
Pascack Hills 61, Ridgefield 34
Pennington 57, Bordentown 45
Perth Amboy 63, Metuchen 53
Ramapo 76, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58
Ridge 51, Livingston 44
Roselle Catholic 54, Patrick School 46
South Plainfield 76, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 66
South River 88, Keansburg 44
Sparta 65, Newton 44
St. John Vianney 53, Toms River South 42
St. Joseph-Montvale 61, Pascack Valley 49
St. Peter’s Prep 63, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 54
String Theory Schools, Pa. 39, Winslow 37
Tenafly 67, Garfield 28
Toms River North 52, Manchester 39
Trenton Central 84, Medford Tech 55
Warren Hills 56, Roxbury 54
Watchung Hills 48, Montgomery 35
West Essex 80, Cedar Grove 44
West Morris 56, Morris Catholic 44
Westampton Tech 61, Williamstown 47
Westfield 56, Union City 45
Wildwood 61, MAST Charter, Pa. 31
Woodbury 66, Pennsauken 64
Woodstown 56, Moorestown Friends 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/