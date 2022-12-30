AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 49, Haddon Township 39

Blair 60, Westtown, Pa. 49

Burlington City 57, Lawrence 56

Caldwell 63, Verona 46

Cherokee 59, Penns Grove 50

Cherry Hill East 79, Willingboro 51

Cherry Hill West 58, Mastery Charter 50

Clearview Regional 50, Palmyra 36

Collingswood 50, Salem 41

Colonia 73, Woodbridge 54

Columbia 68, Bayonne 44

Cumberland Regional 71, Cape May Tech 34

Delbarton 59, Mendham 48

Delsea 63, Vineland 57

Don Bosco Prep 65, Centennial-Corona, Calif. 63

East Brunswick 60, New Brunswick 52

Egg Harbor 39, Haddonfield 34

Emerson 68, Wallington 33

Fair Lawn 63, Severna Park, Md. 61

Glen Rock 59, Norman Thomas, N.Y. 38

Gloucester City 74, Clayton 58

Hackensack 59, Newark Tech 57

Hackettstown 71, Bernards 39

Henry Hudson 54, South Amboy 42

Hillsborough 43, Oratory Catholic 41

Holy Cross Prep 49, Trenton Catholic 47

Hunterdon Central 52, Wayne Valley 48

Immaculata 76, Bridgewater-Raritan 53

ADVERTISEMENT

Iselin Kennedy 56, Jonathan Dayton 48

J.P. Stevens 58, Franklin 48

Kearny 69, Abundant Life 43

Kingswood-Oxford, Conn. 71, Life Center Academy 56

Linden 64, Father Judge, Pa. 53

Lyndhurst 84, Saddle Brook 36

Madison 48, Randolph 44

Millville 54, Highland 38

Morris Knolls 56, Monroe 50

New Providence 59, Cranford 46

Sports

  • Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died

  • As 'The King,' Pelé enchanted fans and dazzled opponents

  • Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13

  • Skier Shiffrin enters new dimension with 50th slalom win

    • North Brunswick 65, South Brunswick 57

    North Hunterdon 59, Princeton 48

    North Plainfield 47, Dunellen 24

    Northern Highlands 56, Cresskill 38

    Nutley 66, Marion P. Thomas Charter 40

    Ocean Township 46, Hopewell Valley Central 43

    Old Tappan 66, Hawthorne Christian 46

    Overbrook 61, Burlington Township 52

    Pascack Hills 61, Ridgefield 34

    Pennington 57, Bordentown 45

    Perth Amboy 63, Metuchen 53

    Ramapo 76, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58

    Ridge 51, Livingston 44

    Roselle Catholic 54, Patrick School 46

    South Plainfield 76, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 66

    South River 88, Keansburg 44

    Sparta 65, Newton 44

    St. John Vianney 53, Toms River South 42

    St. Joseph-Montvale 61, Pascack Valley 49

    St. Peter’s Prep 63, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 54

    String Theory Schools, Pa. 39, Winslow 37

    Tenafly 67, Garfield 28

    Toms River North 52, Manchester 39

    Trenton Central 84, Medford Tech 55

    Warren Hills 56, Roxbury 54

    Watchung Hills 48, Montgomery 35

    West Essex 80, Cedar Grove 44

    West Morris 56, Morris Catholic 44

    Westampton Tech 61, Williamstown 47

    Westfield 56, Union City 45

    Wildwood 61, MAST Charter, Pa. 31

    Woodbury 66, Pennsauken 64

    Woodstown 56, Moorestown Friends 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.