Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 26
Atlantic Tech 39, Salem County Vo-Tech 30
Bayonne 47, Pingry 37
Becton 40, Lyndhurst 35
BelovED Charter 27, Palisades Park 16
Bergen Tech 41, Dickinson 24
Bergenfield 30, Clifton 24
Bishop Eustace Prep 27, Sterling 24
Boonton 47, Hopatcong 25
Bordentown 53, Lindenwold 26
Bound Brook 66, Oak Knoll 49
Burlington Township 43, Triton 34
Camden Catholic 54, Sparta 30
Cape May Tech 57, Cumberland Regional 55
Cedar Creek 51, Palmyra 43
Chatham 57, Cranford 41
Cherokee 30, Moorestown 15
Clayton 48, Paulsboro 38
Columbia 52, West Milford 47
Demarest 49, Pascack Hills 24
Donovan Catholic 45, Lacey 38
Eastern Christian 40, Abundant Life 20
Edison 48, Piscataway 45
Elizabeth 59, Summit 37
Emmaus, Pa. 39, Phillipsburg 34
Fort Lee 60, Rutherford 28
Freehold Township 41, Jackson Liberty 39
Garfield 31, Mary Help 22
Glen Rock 40, North Bergen 19
Gloucester Catholic 43, Eastern 30
Hackettstown 35, Mountain Lakes 33
Haddon Township 46, Moorestown 14
Haddon Township 46, Moorestown Friends 14
Haddonfield 34, Rancocas Valley 31
Hamilton West 52, Nottingham 29
Hammonton 68, Kingsway 50
High Point 61, Delaware Valley Regional 38
Highland Park 59, Manville 48
Hightstown 62, Manalapan 37
Holmdel 57, Roselle Catholic 32
Holy Cross Prep 61, Willingboro 37
Holy Spirit 45, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 42
Howell 56, Matawan 11
Immaculata 70, North Warren 36
Indian Hills 60, Lodi 25
Jackson Memorial 44, Southern 36
Jefferson 58, Wayne Valley 45
Jonathan Dayton 60, Whippany Park 35
Kearny 59, Harrison 14
Keyport 26, Roselle Park 22
Lenape Valley 32, Roxbury 26
Mainland Regional 50, Lenape 47
Manchester 59, Brick Memorial 37
Marlboro 45, Somerville 42
Medford Tech 45, Gloucester Tech 40
Middle Township 43, Neptune 40
Monmouth 42, Mount Olive 24
Montville 62, Eastside Paterson 40
Morris Catholic 65, Clayton, N.C. 21
Morristown-Beard 40, Livingston 26
New Milford 39, Midland Park 19
New Providence 68, St. John Vianney 43
Newark Central 58, Barringer 5
North Arlington 66, University Charter 6
North Plainfield 56, Plainfield 52
Notre Dame 46, Ridge 37
Oakcrest 43, Bensalem, Pa. 17
Ocean Township 43, Raritan 15
Old Bridge 52, Woodbridge 35
Paramus 38, Bloomfield 36
Parsippany 39, Butler 21
Passaic Tech 53, Waldwick 42
Passaic Valley 50, Cliffside Park 26
Pequannock 57, DePaul Catholic 42
Point Pleasant Beach 37, Pinelands Regional 24
Point Pleasant Boro 57, Toms River East 47
Ramapo 56, Westwood 37
Randolph 59, Payne Tech 35
Ranney 68, South Brunswick 67
Ridgewood 52, Emerson 36
Robbinsville 26, New Egypt 17
Roselle 57, Perth Amboy Tech 20
Science Park 56, Shabazz 18
Seneca 51, Haddon Heights 48
Shawnee 42, Trinity Hall 29
South Hunterdon 49, Princeton Day 32
Springfield Montco, Pa. 39, Princeton 36
St. Rose 68, Union City 41
Steinert 65, Florence 52
Teaneck 50, West Orange 35
Tenafly 73, Paramus Catholic 60
University 61, Bard 11
Vernon 44, Parsippany Hills 42
Vineland 49, Woodstown 44
Voorhees 43, Fair Lawn 34
Wallington 20, Bergen Charter 19
Wallkill Valley 60, Dover 15
Warren Hills 48, Union Catholic 47
Washington Township 40, West Deptford 36
Watchung Hills 51, Ramsey 42
Wayne Hills 55, Dwight-Morrow 15
Weehawken 45, Hawthorne 21
West Caldwell Tech 38, East Brunswick Magnet 34
West Morris 40, Hunterdon Central 36
Westampton Tech 42, Montgomery 26
Westfield 44, Hudson Catholic 36
Wildwood Catholic 46, St. Hubert’s, Pa. 21
Woodbury 65, Clearview Regional 58
___
