AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 49, Bridgewater-Raritan 26

Atlantic Tech 39, Salem County Vo-Tech 30

Bayonne 47, Pingry 37

Becton 40, Lyndhurst 35

BelovED Charter 27, Palisades Park 16

Bergen Tech 41, Dickinson 24

Bergenfield 30, Clifton 24

Bishop Eustace Prep 27, Sterling 24

Boonton 47, Hopatcong 25

Bordentown 53, Lindenwold 26

Bound Brook 66, Oak Knoll 49

Burlington Township 43, Triton 34

Camden Catholic 54, Sparta 30

Cape May Tech 57, Cumberland Regional 55

Cedar Creek 51, Palmyra 43

Chatham 57, Cranford 41

Cherokee 30, Moorestown 15

Clayton 48, Paulsboro 38

Columbia 52, West Milford 47

Demarest 49, Pascack Hills 24

Donovan Catholic 45, Lacey 38

Eastern Christian 40, Abundant Life 20

Edison 48, Piscataway 45

Elizabeth 59, Summit 37

Emmaus, Pa. 39, Phillipsburg 34

Fort Lee 60, Rutherford 28

Freehold Township 41, Jackson Liberty 39

Garfield 31, Mary Help 22

Glen Rock 40, North Bergen 19

Gloucester Catholic 43, Eastern 30

ADVERTISEMENT

Hackettstown 35, Mountain Lakes 33

Haddon Township 46, Moorestown 14

Haddon Township 46, Moorestown Friends 14

Haddonfield 34, Rancocas Valley 31

Hamilton West 52, Nottingham 29

Hammonton 68, Kingsway 50

High Point 61, Delaware Valley Regional 38

Highland Park 59, Manville 48

Hightstown 62, Manalapan 37

Sports

  • Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season

  • Georgia built RB depth as plan for run at repeat CFP title

  • Power vs. speed: Michigan, TCU present unfamiliar challenges

  • Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach

    • Holmdel 57, Roselle Catholic 32

    Holy Cross Prep 61, Willingboro 37

    Holy Spirit 45, Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 42

    Howell 56, Matawan 11

    Immaculata 70, North Warren 36

    Indian Hills 60, Lodi 25

    Jackson Memorial 44, Southern 36

    Jefferson 58, Wayne Valley 45

    Jonathan Dayton 60, Whippany Park 35

    Kearny 59, Harrison 14

    Keyport 26, Roselle Park 22

    Lenape Valley 32, Roxbury 26

    Mainland Regional 50, Lenape 47

    Manchester 59, Brick Memorial 37

    Marlboro 45, Somerville 42

    Medford Tech 45, Gloucester Tech 40

    Middle Township 43, Neptune 40

    Monmouth 42, Mount Olive 24

    Montville 62, Eastside Paterson 40

    Morris Catholic 65, Clayton, N.C. 21

    Morristown-Beard 40, Livingston 26

    New Milford 39, Midland Park 19

    New Providence 68, St. John Vianney 43

    Newark Central 58, Barringer 5

    North Arlington 66, University Charter 6

    North Plainfield 56, Plainfield 52

    Notre Dame 46, Ridge 37

    Oakcrest 43, Bensalem, Pa. 17

    Ocean Township 43, Raritan 15

    Old Bridge 52, Woodbridge 35

    Paramus 38, Bloomfield 36

    Parsippany 39, Butler 21

    Passaic Tech 53, Waldwick 42

    Passaic Valley 50, Cliffside Park 26

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pequannock 57, DePaul Catholic 42

    Point Pleasant Beach 37, Pinelands Regional 24

    Point Pleasant Boro 57, Toms River East 47

    Ramapo 56, Westwood 37

    Randolph 59, Payne Tech 35

    Ranney 68, South Brunswick 67

    Ridgewood 52, Emerson 36

    Robbinsville 26, New Egypt 17

    Roselle 57, Perth Amboy Tech 20

    Science Park 56, Shabazz 18

    Seneca 51, Haddon Heights 48

    Shawnee 42, Trinity Hall 29

    South Hunterdon 49, Princeton Day 32

    Springfield Montco, Pa. 39, Princeton 36

    St. Rose 68, Union City 41

    Steinert 65, Florence 52

    Teaneck 50, West Orange 35

    Tenafly 73, Paramus Catholic 60

    University 61, Bard 11

    Vernon 44, Parsippany Hills 42

    Vineland 49, Woodstown 44

    Voorhees 43, Fair Lawn 34

    Wallington 20, Bergen Charter 19

    Wallkill Valley 60, Dover 15

    Warren Hills 48, Union Catholic 47

    Washington Township 40, West Deptford 36

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Watchung Hills 51, Ramsey 42

    Wayne Hills 55, Dwight-Morrow 15

    Weehawken 45, Hawthorne 21

    West Caldwell Tech 38, East Brunswick Magnet 34

    West Morris 40, Hunterdon Central 36

    Westampton Tech 42, Montgomery 26

    Westfield 44, Hudson Catholic 36

    Wildwood Catholic 46, St. Hubert’s, Pa. 21

    Woodbury 65, Clearview Regional 58

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.