AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life 71, American Christian 65

American History 75, Weequahic 66

Becton 51, Wood-Ridge 39

Bergen Catholic 87, Millard North, Neb. 83

Bordentown 59, Willingboro 51

Bridgewater-Raritan 74, Middlesex 48

Burlington Township 54, Holy Cross Prep 53

Butler 34, Pompton Lakes 26

Calvary Christian 65, Perth Amboy Tech 27

Camden 68, Kenwood, Ill. 54

Camden Academy Charter 57, Camden Tech 34

Carteret 59, Timothy Christian 56

Christian Brothers 48, Freehold Township 39

Cinnaminson 67, Burlington City 64

Clayton 80, Salem 76

Florence 44, Palmyra 40

Germantown Friends, Pa. 73, Moorestown Friends 46

Gloucester City 89, Salem County Vo-Tech 39

Hackettstown 59, Keswick Christian, Fla. 26

Hamilton West 53, Ewing 49

Henry Hudson 70, Academy Charter 39

Highland Park 63, Somerset Tech 55

Hightstown 79, Steinert 51

Holmdel 54, Freehold 42

Hopewell Valley Central 53, Allentown 42

Howell 48, Brick Memorial 34

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunterdon Central 51, Princeton Day 42

Iselin Kennedy 62, Wardlaw-Hartridge 49

J.P. Stevens 58, Metuchen 37

Leonia 42, New Milford 31

Lyndhurst 62, Secaucus 56

Manalapan 58, Marlboro 56

Medford Tech 76, Doane Academy 68

Memorial 68, Ferris 46

Millville 66, Cumberland Regional 38

Montclair Kimberley 43, Golda Och 30

Sports

  • AP source: McBride out as US men's soccer general manager

  • Twins trade batting champ Arraez to Marlins for Pablo López

  • Bosa, Parsons bring pass-rushing spotlight to 49ers-Cowboys

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    • New Egypt 74, Stem Civics 29

    Newark Vocational 47, BelovED Charter 32

    Notre Dame 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 40

    Nottingham 59, Lawrence 44

    Overbrook 46, Paulsboro 35

    Paramus 62, West Milford 51

    Park Ridge 38, Emerson 35

    Pemberton 82, Delran 50

    Piscataway Tech 69, Dunellen 43

    Point Pleasant Beach 80, Lacey 79

    Riverside 63, Maple Shade 48

    Robbinsville 39, Princeton 37

    South Amboy 46, East Brunswick Magnet 42

    South Hunterdon 61, Voorhees 45

    South River 73, Spotswood 51

    St. John Vianney 59, Long Branch 55

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 74, Hammonton 67

    St. Mary’s-Rutherford 67, Hasbrouck Heights 53

    St. Thomas Aquinas 78, Miami Northwestern, Fla. 59

    Trenton Central 77, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52

    Triton 73, Buena Regional 28

    Veritas Christian Academy 52, Parsippany 49

    Waldwick 64, Bergen Charter 48

    Wallington 65, People’s Prep 57

    Watchung Hills 55, Hillside 54

    Westampton Tech 66, Northern Burlington 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.