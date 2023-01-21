Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life 71, American Christian 65
American History 75, Weequahic 66
Becton 51, Wood-Ridge 39
Bergen Catholic 87, Millard North, Neb. 83
Bordentown 59, Willingboro 51
Bridgewater-Raritan 74, Middlesex 48
Burlington Township 54, Holy Cross Prep 53
Butler 34, Pompton Lakes 26
Calvary Christian 65, Perth Amboy Tech 27
Camden 68, Kenwood, Ill. 54
Camden Academy Charter 57, Camden Tech 34
Carteret 59, Timothy Christian 56
Christian Brothers 48, Freehold Township 39
Cinnaminson 67, Burlington City 64
Clayton 80, Salem 76
Florence 44, Palmyra 40
Germantown Friends, Pa. 73, Moorestown Friends 46
Gloucester City 89, Salem County Vo-Tech 39
Hackettstown 59, Keswick Christian, Fla. 26
Hamilton West 53, Ewing 49
Henry Hudson 70, Academy Charter 39
Highland Park 63, Somerset Tech 55
Hightstown 79, Steinert 51
Holmdel 54, Freehold 42
Hopewell Valley Central 53, Allentown 42
Howell 48, Brick Memorial 34
Hunterdon Central 51, Princeton Day 42
Iselin Kennedy 62, Wardlaw-Hartridge 49
J.P. Stevens 58, Metuchen 37
Leonia 42, New Milford 31
Lyndhurst 62, Secaucus 56
Manalapan 58, Marlboro 56
Medford Tech 76, Doane Academy 68
Memorial 68, Ferris 46
Millville 66, Cumberland Regional 38
Montclair Kimberley 43, Golda Och 30
New Egypt 74, Stem Civics 29
Newark Vocational 47, BelovED Charter 32
Notre Dame 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 40
Nottingham 59, Lawrence 44
Overbrook 46, Paulsboro 35
Paramus 62, West Milford 51
Park Ridge 38, Emerson 35
Pemberton 82, Delran 50
Piscataway Tech 69, Dunellen 43
Point Pleasant Beach 80, Lacey 79
Riverside 63, Maple Shade 48
Robbinsville 39, Princeton 37
South Amboy 46, East Brunswick Magnet 42
South Hunterdon 61, Voorhees 45
South River 73, Spotswood 51
St. John Vianney 59, Long Branch 55
St. Joseph-Hammonton 74, Hammonton 67
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 67, Hasbrouck Heights 53
St. Thomas Aquinas 78, Miami Northwestern, Fla. 59
Trenton Central 77, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 52
Triton 73, Buena Regional 28
Veritas Christian Academy 52, Parsippany 49
Waldwick 64, Bergen Charter 48
Wallington 65, People’s Prep 57
Watchung Hills 55, Hillside 54
Westampton Tech 66, Northern Burlington 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/