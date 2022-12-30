Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 70, Western Albemarle 59
Archbishop Spalding, Md. 73, Meadowbrook 34
Atlee 62, Henrico 60
Battlefield 62, Lake Braddock 44
Bishop O’Connell 66, Fort Bend Elkins, Texas 58
Blue Ridge School 57, Perry Co. Central, Ky. 54
Catholic High School of Va Beach 82, Colleton County, S.C. 30
Cave Spring 60, Broadway 45
Christ Chapel Academy 64, Seton School 62
Colgan 59, Courtland 54
Douglas Freeman 58, Deep Run 50
East Rockingham 59, Madison County 52
Fort Defiance 43, Monticello 37
Franklin 68, Windsor 35
Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 68, Alexandria City 64
GW-Danville 71, Chatham 53
Jefferson Forest 50, Floyd County 48
Jefferson, W.Va. 62, Millbrook 60
Jenkins, Ky. 62, Hurley 45
John Marshall 50, Christopher Columbus, Fla. 47
La Salle CHS, Pa. 51, Benedictine 42
Lightridge 52, Martinsburg, W.Va. 50
Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton 56
Marion 58, Rye Cove 46
Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 49, Va. Episcopal 40
Miller School 51, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 37
Monacan 85, Petersburg 66
Montcalm, W.Va. 74, Twin Valley 63
Narrows 71, Tazewell 47
Newman, La. 57, Bishop Ireton 44
Osbourn 84, Colonial Forge 67
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 96, Nansemond-Suffolk 61
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Thomas Dale 33
Peninsula Catholic 51, James Island, S.C. 43
Riverheads 75, Bath County 43
Smithfield 59, Charlottesville 56
South Lakes 71, Germantown Friends, Pa. 37
Southern California, Calif. 48, Oak Hill Academy 42
Spotswood 63, E.C. Glass 56, OT
St. Annes-Belfield 62, Bullis, Md. 60
St. Francis, Ga. 67, Annandale 63, OT
St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. 63, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 54
Surry Central, N.C. 88, Galax 38
Timberlake Christian 61, Ridgeview Christian 40
Virginia Academy 60, Gilman, Md. 44
Wildwood, Fla. 84, Veritas Collegiate Academy 70
Woodbridge 57, Unity Reed 45
Woodgrove 60, James Robinson 48
Harry Johnson Shootout Championship=
Tunstall 60, GW-Danville 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/