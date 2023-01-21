AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 46, Ogallala 43

Ankeny Centennial, Iowa 70, Omaha Burke 36

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

Aurora 65, Seward 53

Bergen Catholic, N.J. 87, Millard North 83

Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17

Cozad 42, Lexington 41

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33

Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35

Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Battle Creek 36

Lawrence-Nelson 47, Diller-Odell 27

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44

Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48

Lincoln Southwest 78, Fremont 36

Minden 49, Holdrege 26

Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41

North Platte 57, McCook 52

Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44

Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hay Springs 57, Morrill 50

SPVA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bridgeport 51, Perkins County 50

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Chase County 32

Seventh Place=

Kimball 72, Sutherland 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

