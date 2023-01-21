Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 46, Ogallala 43
Ankeny Centennial, Iowa 70, Omaha Burke 36
Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31
Aurora 65, Seward 53
Bergen Catholic, N.J. 87, Millard North 83
Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17
Cozad 42, Lexington 41
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33
Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35
Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Battle Creek 36
Lawrence-Nelson 47, Diller-Odell 27
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44
Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48
Lincoln Southwest 78, Fremont 36
Minden 49, Holdrege 26
Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41
North Platte 57, McCook 52
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44
Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Hay Springs 57, Morrill 50
SPVA Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 51, Perkins County 50
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Chase County 32
Seventh Place=
Kimball 72, Sutherland 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Central vs. Anselmo-Merna, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/