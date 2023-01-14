Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 66, Wheaton 48
Arundel 82, Pasadena Chesapeake 66
Atholton 77, Oakland Mills 47
Baltimore Chesapeake 69, Randallstown 60
Baltimore City College 112, National Academy Foundation 25
Blake 55, Northwood 35
Broadneck 52, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 30
Brunswick 54, Francis Scott Key 30
C. Milton Wright 49, Patterson Mill 48
Catholic, Va. 58, Riverdale Baptist 53
Centennial 58, Howard 47
Chesapeake Math & IT South 48, Phelps School, D.C. 35
Covenant Life 68, Perry Hall Christian 62
Damascus 76, Clarksburg 36
Dematha 72, Bishop Ireton, Va. 59
Gaithersburg 76, Seneca Valley 57
Glen Burnie 71, Crofton 46
Glenelg 42, Reservoir 39
Good Counsel 72, St. John’s, D.C. 64
Gunston Day 46, Salisbury Christian School 42
Hammond 49, Mt. Hebron 37
Harwood Southern 56, North County 39
Hereford 58, Dundalk 54
Heritage Academy 66, Faith Christian, W.Va. 51
Huntingtown 60, Northern - Cal 50
Independent Baptist Academy 49, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 33
John F. Kennedy 58, Poolesville 55
La Plata 76, Lackey 68
Lake Clifton 77, Reginald Lewis 46
Liberty 71, Westminster 35
Linganore 72, Tuscarora 55
Magruder 64, Watkins Mill 27
Manchester Valley 63, Winters Mill 40
Marriotts Ridge 53, River Hill 52
Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 56, Granite Baptist Church School 47
McDonough 66, Patuxent 22
Meade 67, Northeast - AA 60
Milford Mill 82, Sparrows Point 12
Overlea 64, Western STES 57
Parkville 81, Dulaney 73
Patterson 60, New Era Academy 49
Pocomoke 67, Snow Hill 61
Richard Montgomery 57, Wootton 50
Sherwood 87, Montgomery Blair 62
Smithsburg 50, Boonsboro 49
South Carroll 68, Century 57
South River 82, Annapolis 53
St. Andrew’s 74, Potomac School, Va. 47
St. Charles 74, Chopticon 61
St. Maria Goretti 69, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 47
Stephen Decatur 76, Parkside 52
Thomas Stone 57, Leonardtown 40
Tri-State Christian 69, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 47
Urbana 53, Thomas Johnson 50
Walkersville 64, Middletown 52
Wilde Lake 75, Long Reach 70
Williamsport 64, Catoctin 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/