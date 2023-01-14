AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 66, Wheaton 48

Arundel 82, Pasadena Chesapeake 66

Atholton 77, Oakland Mills 47

Baltimore Chesapeake 69, Randallstown 60

Baltimore City College 112, National Academy Foundation 25

Blake 55, Northwood 35

Broadneck 52, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 30

Brunswick 54, Francis Scott Key 30

C. Milton Wright 49, Patterson Mill 48

Catholic, Va. 58, Riverdale Baptist 53

Centennial 58, Howard 47

Chesapeake Math & IT South 48, Phelps School, D.C. 35

Covenant Life 68, Perry Hall Christian 62

Damascus 76, Clarksburg 36

Dematha 72, Bishop Ireton, Va. 59

Gaithersburg 76, Seneca Valley 57

Glen Burnie 71, Crofton 46

Glenelg 42, Reservoir 39

Good Counsel 72, St. John’s, D.C. 64

Gunston Day 46, Salisbury Christian School 42

Hammond 49, Mt. Hebron 37

Harwood Southern 56, North County 39

Hereford 58, Dundalk 54

Heritage Academy 66, Faith Christian, W.Va. 51

Huntingtown 60, Northern - Cal 50

ADVERTISEMENT

Independent Baptist Academy 49, Lighthouse Baptist, Va. 33

John F. Kennedy 58, Poolesville 55

La Plata 76, Lackey 68

Lake Clifton 77, Reginald Lewis 46

Liberty 71, Westminster 35

Linganore 72, Tuscarora 55

Magruder 64, Watkins Mill 27

Manchester Valley 63, Winters Mill 40

Marriotts Ridge 53, River Hill 52

Sports

  • NFL All-Pros: Kelce, Jefferson unanimous; 16 first-timers

  • 2022 NFL All-Pro Team Roster

  • Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with LA Rams

  • Kirk leads Sony as Spieth goes from leading to a missed cut

    • Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 56, Granite Baptist Church School 47

    McDonough 66, Patuxent 22

    Meade 67, Northeast - AA 60

    Milford Mill 82, Sparrows Point 12

    Overlea 64, Western STES 57

    Parkville 81, Dulaney 73

    Patterson 60, New Era Academy 49

    Pocomoke 67, Snow Hill 61

    Richard Montgomery 57, Wootton 50

    Sherwood 87, Montgomery Blair 62

    Smithsburg 50, Boonsboro 49

    South Carroll 68, Century 57

    South River 82, Annapolis 53

    St. Andrew’s 74, Potomac School, Va. 47

    St. Charles 74, Chopticon 61

    St. Maria Goretti 69, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 47

    Stephen Decatur 76, Parkside 52

    Thomas Stone 57, Leonardtown 40

    Tri-State Christian 69, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 47

    Urbana 53, Thomas Johnson 50

    Walkersville 64, Middletown 52

    Wilde Lake 75, Long Reach 70

    Williamsport 64, Catoctin 56

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.