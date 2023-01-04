Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 59, Oakcrest 47
Atlantic Christian 52, Wildwood 49
Belleville 42, Millburn 41
Bishop Eustace Prep 55, Glassboro 43
Boonton 64, Mountain Lakes 58
Bound Brook 69, North Hunterdon 47
Brick Memorial 62, Lacey 52
Burlington City 75, Doane Academy 65
Burlington Township 84, Willingboro 42
Caldwell 55, Columbia 49
Camden Catholic 60, Timber Creek 51
Camden Eastside 65, St. Augustine 60, OT
Cedar Grove 48, Newark Lab 45
Cherry Hill East 53, Williamstown 51
Cherry Hill West 47, Deptford 46
Christian Brothers 66, Manalapan 39
Cinnaminson 76, Riverside 43
Clayton 98, LEAP Academy 72
Clifton 52, Passaic 45
College Achieve Paterson 60, Hoboken Charter 39
Collingswood 45, Gateway 36
Colonia 66, Old Bridge 49
East Orange 57, Newark Central 49
Eastern 62, Clearview Regional 42
Eastside Paterson 54, Passaic Tech 37
Edison 34, New Brunswick 33
Egg Harbor 61, Ocean City 41
Ewing 59, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 57
Fair Lawn 70, Lakeland 50
Franklin 85, Bridgewater-Raritan 58
Freehold Township 61, Howell 46
Gill St. Bernard’s 56, Hunterdon Central 33
Gloucester City 65, Audubon 41
Governor Livingston 50, Roselle Park 40
Hackensack 69, Northern Highlands 66
Haddon Heights 41, West Deptford 37
Haddonfield 72, Paulsboro 52
Hamilton West 60, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 45
Hillsborough 64, Montgomery 43
Holy Spirit 68, Wildwood Catholic 53
Hudson Catholic 71, Dickinson 43
Immaculata 62, Watchung Hills 55
Irvington 69, University 59
Jackson Memorial 60, Ocean Township 50
Johnson 64, Becton 63
Kearny 65, Ferris 38
Life Center Academy 57, Solebury, Pa. 54
Linden 54, Westfield 46
Livingston 64, Shabazz 32
Mainland Regional 72, Pleasantville 37
Manville 59, Belvidere 28
Maple Shade 58, Cape May Tech 49
Matawan 80, Holmdel 73
McNair 63, BelovED Charter 42
Memorial 58, Bayonne 55
Middletown South 68, Middletown North 54
Monmouth 49, Pinelands Regional 38
Montclair 69, Glen Ridge 47
Moorestown 60, Camden Tech 22
New Providence 71, Roselle 65
Newark Collegiate 72, Nutley 55
Notre Dame 53, Lawrence 45
Nottingham 66, Princeton 51
Old Tappan 62, Tenafly 45
Overbrook 67, Highland 49
Palmyra 44, Penn Tech 23
Paterson Kennedy 70, Bergen Tech 36
Pemberton 64, Northern Burlington 55
Pingry 70, Warren Hills 59
Piscataway 42, Monroe 38
Pope John XXIII 65, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 16
Ramapo 75, Bergen Catholic 62
Rancocas Valley 56, Winslow 43
Ranney 62, Wall 44
Raritan 49, Long Branch 34
Ridge 60, Phillipsburg 45
Robbinsville 53, Hightstown 43
Science Park 53, West Orange 49
Seton Hall Prep 70, West Side 59
Shawnee 46, Kingsway 41
Snyder 61, North Bergen 49
South Brunswick 63, J.P. Stevens 53
Southern 57, Donovan Catholic 45
Spotswood 83, Sayreville 60
St. John Vianney 57, Freehold 49
St. Joseph-Hammonton 63, Middle Township 55
St. Joseph-Montvale 65, Paramus Catholic 45
St. Rose 49, Neptune 31
St. Thomas Aquinas 89, East Brunswick 36
Summit 53, Princeton Day 48
Toms River North 62, Manchester Regional 47
Toms River South 49, Barnegat 44
Trenton Central 63, Hopewell Valley Central 49
Triton 52, Gloucester Tech 29
Union Catholic 52, Plainfield 47
Union City 63, Lincoln 43
Washington Township 68, Delsea 66
Wayne Valley 52, Passaic Valley 38
Weequahic 63, Technology 53
West Caldwell Tech 50, Montclair Kimberley 40
Westwood 42, Mahwah 41
Woodbridge 68, North Plainfield 57
Woodbury 69, Lindenwold 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/