Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 59, Oakcrest 47

Atlantic Christian 52, Wildwood 49

Belleville 42, Millburn 41

Bishop Eustace Prep 55, Glassboro 43

Boonton 64, Mountain Lakes 58

Bound Brook 69, North Hunterdon 47

Brick Memorial 62, Lacey 52

Burlington City 75, Doane Academy 65

Burlington Township 84, Willingboro 42

Caldwell 55, Columbia 49

Camden Catholic 60, Timber Creek 51

Camden Eastside 65, St. Augustine 60, OT

Cedar Grove 48, Newark Lab 45

Cherry Hill East 53, Williamstown 51

Cherry Hill West 47, Deptford 46

Christian Brothers 66, Manalapan 39

Cinnaminson 76, Riverside 43

Clayton 98, LEAP Academy 72

Clifton 52, Passaic 45

College Achieve Paterson 60, Hoboken Charter 39

Collingswood 45, Gateway 36

Colonia 66, Old Bridge 49

East Orange 57, Newark Central 49

Eastern 62, Clearview Regional 42

Eastside Paterson 54, Passaic Tech 37

Edison 34, New Brunswick 33

Egg Harbor 61, Ocean City 41

Ewing 59, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 57

Fair Lawn 70, Lakeland 50

Franklin 85, Bridgewater-Raritan 58

Freehold Township 61, Howell 46

Gill St. Bernard’s 56, Hunterdon Central 33

Gloucester City 65, Audubon 41

Governor Livingston 50, Roselle Park 40

Hackensack 69, Northern Highlands 66

Haddon Heights 41, West Deptford 37

Haddonfield 72, Paulsboro 52

    • Hamilton West 60, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 45

    Hillsborough 64, Montgomery 43

    Holy Spirit 68, Wildwood Catholic 53

    Hudson Catholic 71, Dickinson 43

    Immaculata 62, Watchung Hills 55

    Irvington 69, University 59

    Jackson Memorial 60, Ocean Township 50

    Johnson 64, Becton 63

    Kearny 65, Ferris 38

    Life Center Academy 57, Solebury, Pa. 54

    Linden 54, Westfield 46

    Livingston 64, Shabazz 32

    Mainland Regional 72, Pleasantville 37

    Manville 59, Belvidere 28

    Maple Shade 58, Cape May Tech 49

    Matawan 80, Holmdel 73

    McNair 63, BelovED Charter 42

    Memorial 58, Bayonne 55

    Middletown South 68, Middletown North 54

    Monmouth 49, Pinelands Regional 38

    Montclair 69, Glen Ridge 47

    Moorestown 60, Camden Tech 22

    New Providence 71, Roselle 65

    Newark Collegiate 72, Nutley 55

    Notre Dame 53, Lawrence 45

    Nottingham 66, Princeton 51

    Old Tappan 62, Tenafly 45

    Overbrook 67, Highland 49

    Palmyra 44, Penn Tech 23

    Paterson Kennedy 70, Bergen Tech 36

    Pemberton 64, Northern Burlington 55

    Pingry 70, Warren Hills 59

    Piscataway 42, Monroe 38

    Pope John XXIII 65, Thomas Edison Energy Charter 16

    Ramapo 75, Bergen Catholic 62

    Rancocas Valley 56, Winslow 43

    Ranney 62, Wall 44

    Raritan 49, Long Branch 34

    Ridge 60, Phillipsburg 45

    Robbinsville 53, Hightstown 43

    Science Park 53, West Orange 49

    Seton Hall Prep 70, West Side 59

    Shawnee 46, Kingsway 41

    Snyder 61, North Bergen 49

    South Brunswick 63, J.P. Stevens 53

    Southern 57, Donovan Catholic 45

    Spotswood 83, Sayreville 60

    St. John Vianney 57, Freehold 49

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 63, Middle Township 55

    St. Joseph-Montvale 65, Paramus Catholic 45

    St. Rose 49, Neptune 31

    St. Thomas Aquinas 89, East Brunswick 36

    Summit 53, Princeton Day 48

    Toms River North 62, Manchester Regional 47

    Toms River South 49, Barnegat 44

    Trenton Central 63, Hopewell Valley Central 49

    Triton 52, Gloucester Tech 29

    Union Catholic 52, Plainfield 47

    Union City 63, Lincoln 43

    Washington Township 68, Delsea 66

    Wayne Valley 52, Passaic Valley 38

    Weequahic 63, Technology 53

    West Caldwell Tech 50, Montclair Kimberley 40

    Westwood 42, Mahwah 41

    Woodbridge 68, North Plainfield 57

    Woodbury 69, Lindenwold 42

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.