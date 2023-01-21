Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 74, Lake Park-Audubon 44
Albany 64, Little Falls 53
Albert Lea 59, Red Wing 51
Andover 86, Centennial 52
Austin 63, Rochester John Marshall 44
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 74, Ashby 45
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, St. Louis Park 61
Bertha-Hewitt 78, Laporte 49
Bethlehem Academy 84, Medford 62
Blaine 67, Rogers 60
Blake 56, Providence Academy 43
Blooming Prairie 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63
Breck 64, Chisholm 46
Cambridge-Isanti 69, Becker 50
Carlton 70, Floodwood 53
Chanhassen 88, Chaska 77
Cherry 101, Nashwauk-Keewatin 54
Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Roseville 56
Crosby-Ironton 42, Aitkin 36
Dassel-Cokato 67, Hutchinson 58
Dawson-Boyd 63, Yellow Medicine East 32
East Ridge 63, Woodbury 45
Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Annandale 48
Ely 56, Mountain Iron-Buhl 52
Esko 89, Moose Lake/Willow River 59
Fillmore Central 61, Southland 46
Forest Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 63
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Wabasso 65
Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, Litchfield 50
Hayfield 49, Maple River 39
Irondale 69, Stillwater 66
Jordan 65, Delano 60
Kaleidoscope Charter 72, Cromwell 65
Lake of the Woods 46, Bagley 38
Littlefork-Big Falls 81, Hill City 48
Mabel-Canton 78, Alden-Conger 65
Mahtomedi 98, Hill-Murray 39
Mankato East 53, Owatonna 48
Mankato Loyola 70, Madelia 34
Maple Grove 72, Coon Rapids 41
Milaca 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 54
Minnehaha Academy 83, Mounds Park Academy 40
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Blue Earth Area 60
Minnetonka 83, Hopkins 73
Mora 69, Foley 24
New Ulm 84, St. Peter 43
North Woods 76, Kelliher/Northome 49
Northfield 85, Faribault 57
Northland 75, Greenway 32
Orono 90, New Prague 77
Osakis 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Park Center 93, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54
Perham 61, Hawley 51
Pine City 80, Maple Lake 28
Pipestone 90, Jackson County Central 86
Princeton 85, North Branch 53
Randolph 63, New Richland-H-E-G 48
Red Lake County 77, Win-E-Mac 53
Red Rock Central 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45
Richfield 95, Brooklyn Center 75
Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Bloomington Kennedy 54
Rochester Mayo 77, Winona 55
Sauk Centre 49, Melrose 36
Shakopee 72, Apple Valley 53
South Ridge 81, Cook County 41
South St. Paul 72, Simley 55
Spectrum 75, PACT Charter 59
Spring Lake Park 70, Elk River 53
St. Anthony 107, Holy Angels 76
St. James Area 96, LeSueur-Henderson 63
St. Michael-Albertville 73, Eden Prairie 57
St. Paul Como Park 80, St. Paul Humboldt 51
St. Paul Highland Park 59, St. Paul Harding 55
St. Thomas Academy 80, North St. Paul 67
Staples-Motley 60, Park Rapids 55
Superior, Wis. 76, Cloquet 48
Two Harbors 88, Barnum 55
Two Rivers 66, Hastings 45
United South Central 61, Triton 58
Waconia 78, Bloomington Jefferson 60
Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Crookston 42
Waseca 62, Fairmont 41
Wayzata 75, Champlin Park 43
White Bear Lake 64, Mounds View 46
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Kasson-Mantorville 48
