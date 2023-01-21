AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 74, Lake Park-Audubon 44

Albany 64, Little Falls 53

Albert Lea 59, Red Wing 51

Andover 86, Centennial 52

Austin 63, Rochester John Marshall 44

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 74, Ashby 45

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, St. Louis Park 61

Bertha-Hewitt 78, Laporte 49

Bethlehem Academy 84, Medford 62

Blaine 67, Rogers 60

Blake 56, Providence Academy 43

Blooming Prairie 65, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63

Breck 64, Chisholm 46

Cambridge-Isanti 69, Becker 50

Carlton 70, Floodwood 53

Chanhassen 88, Chaska 77

Cherry 101, Nashwauk-Keewatin 54

Cretin-Derham Hall 63, Roseville 56

Crosby-Ironton 42, Aitkin 36

Dassel-Cokato 67, Hutchinson 58

Dawson-Boyd 63, Yellow Medicine East 32

East Ridge 63, Woodbury 45

Eden Valley-Watkins 57, Annandale 48

Ely 56, Mountain Iron-Buhl 52

Esko 89, Moose Lake/Willow River 59

Fillmore Central 61, Southland 46

Forest Lake 64, Park (Cottage Grove) 63

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 67, Wabasso 65

Glencoe-Silver Lake 59, Litchfield 50

Hayfield 49, Maple River 39

Irondale 69, Stillwater 66

Jordan 65, Delano 60

Kaleidoscope Charter 72, Cromwell 65

Lake of the Woods 46, Bagley 38

Littlefork-Big Falls 81, Hill City 48

Mabel-Canton 78, Alden-Conger 65

Mahtomedi 98, Hill-Murray 39

    • Mankato East 53, Owatonna 48

    Mankato Loyola 70, Madelia 34

    Maple Grove 72, Coon Rapids 41

    Milaca 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 54

    Minnehaha Academy 83, Mounds Park Academy 40

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, Blue Earth Area 60

    Minnetonka 83, Hopkins 73

    Mora 69, Foley 24

    New Ulm 84, St. Peter 43

    North Woods 76, Kelliher/Northome 49

    Northfield 85, Faribault 57

    Northland 75, Greenway 32

    Orono 90, New Prague 77

    Osakis 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

    Park Center 93, Robbinsdale Armstrong 54

    Perham 61, Hawley 51

    Pine City 80, Maple Lake 28

    Pipestone 90, Jackson County Central 86

    Princeton 85, North Branch 53

    Randolph 63, New Richland-H-E-G 48

    Red Lake County 77, Win-E-Mac 53

    Red Rock Central 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45

    Richfield 95, Brooklyn Center 75

    Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Bloomington Kennedy 54

    Rochester Mayo 77, Winona 55

    Sauk Centre 49, Melrose 36

    Shakopee 72, Apple Valley 53

    South Ridge 81, Cook County 41

    South St. Paul 72, Simley 55

    Spectrum 75, PACT Charter 59

    Spring Lake Park 70, Elk River 53

    St. Anthony 107, Holy Angels 76

    St. James Area 96, LeSueur-Henderson 63

    St. Michael-Albertville 73, Eden Prairie 57

    St. Paul Como Park 80, St. Paul Humboldt 51

    St. Paul Highland Park 59, St. Paul Harding 55

    St. Thomas Academy 80, North St. Paul 67

    Staples-Motley 60, Park Rapids 55

    Superior, Wis. 76, Cloquet 48

    Two Harbors 88, Barnum 55

    Two Rivers 66, Hastings 45

    United South Central 61, Triton 58

    Waconia 78, Bloomington Jefferson 60

    Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Crookston 42

    Waseca 62, Fairmont 41

    Wayzata 75, Champlin Park 43

    White Bear Lake 64, Mounds View 46

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Kasson-Mantorville 48

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

