Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 69, Robert E. Lee 65
Decatur Heritage 61, West Limestone 37
Francis Marion 54, Linden 36
Haleyville 66, Mae Jemison 50
Huntsville 76, Madison Academy 35
Lauderdale County 60, Lexington 43
Macon-East 53, Calvary Christian, Ga. 39
Oxford 53, Lee-Huntsville 44
Russellville 61, Albertville 55
Sparkman 45, Buckhorn 40
Sumiton Christian 58, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 56
Anniston Star Holiday Classic=
Central - Clay County 69, Faith Christian 35
Vincent 69, Woodland 25
Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic=
Ohatchee 64, Ranburne 62
Huntsville City Classic=
Baker 70, Hazel Green 52
Randolph Holiday Classic=
Tanner 54, Sylvania 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/