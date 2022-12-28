AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 69, Robert E. Lee 65

Decatur Heritage 61, West Limestone 37

Francis Marion 54, Linden 36

Haleyville 66, Mae Jemison 50

Huntsville 76, Madison Academy 35

Lauderdale County 60, Lexington 43

Macon-East 53, Calvary Christian, Ga. 39

Oxford 53, Lee-Huntsville 44

Russellville 61, Albertville 55

Sparkman 45, Buckhorn 40

Sumiton Christian 58, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 56

Anniston Star Holiday Classic=

Central - Clay County 69, Faith Christian 35

Vincent 69, Woodland 25

Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic=

Ohatchee 64, Ranburne 62

Huntsville City Classic=

Baker 70, Hazel Green 52

Randolph Holiday Classic=

Tanner 54, Sylvania 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

