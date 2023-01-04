AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central, Ind. 65, Rockford Parkway 43

Amherst Steele 91, Elyria Open Door 62

Athens 39, Amanda-Clearcreek 34

Atwater Waterloo 58, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50

Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Fredericktown 48

Bay Village Bay 66, N. Olmsted 65

Bellaire 72, Shadyside 65

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Loudonville 45

Belmont Union Local 58, John Marshall, W.Va. 45

Berlin Hiland 57, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

Bishop Fenwick 60, Trenton Edgewood 39

Bishop Watterson 58, Bloom-Carroll 52

Blanchester 68, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41

Brookfield 61, Columbiana Crestview 60

Caldwell 69, Barnesville 59

Cambridge 60, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Campbell Memorial 70, Leavittsburg LaBrae 54

Can. South 52, Navarre Fairless 44

Carey 49, Bucyrus 35

Carlisle 69, Legacy Christian 56

Cedarville 70, Spring. NE 40

Centerville 90, Springboro 43

Chardon 73, Middlefield Cardinal 52

Cin. Mariemont 63, Batavia 54

Cin. Princeton 69, Cin. Oak Hills 57

Cin. Seven Hills 65, Miami Valley Christian Academy 29

Cin. Summit Country Day 47, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 39

Cin. Sycamore 59, Middletown 47

Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Milford 60

Cin. Wyoming 51, Hamilton Ross 39

Cols. Beechcroft 70, Hebron Lakewood 48

Cols. DeSales 49, Worthington Kilbourne 45

    • Columbia Station Columbia 65, Oberlin Firelands 59

    Copley 48, Barberton 46

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Youngs. Chaney High School 46

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Huber Hts. Wayne 61

    Doylestown Chippewa 65, Hartville Lake Center Christian 62

    Dublin Scioto 47, Grove City Cent. Crossing 30

    Elmore Woodmore 56, Bloomdale Elmwood 45

    Elyria Cath. 63, Westlake 62

    Euclid 75, Mayfield 71

    Fairfield 64, Cin. Colerain 24

    Findlay 52, Oregon Clay 35

    Franklin Furnace Green 57, Ironton St. Joseph 44

    Ft. Recovery 55, Arcanum 52, OT

    Gahanna Cols. Academy 48, Marion Elgin 34

    Garrettsville Garfield 63, Warren Champion 40

    Gates Mills Gilmour 60, Chardon NDCL 48

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 36, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33

    Green 69, Massillon Perry 58

    Hamilton Badin 57, Bellbrook 43

    Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Liberty Center 48

    Heartland Christian 57, Lisbon David Anderson 35

    Hillsboro, Ore. 70, Sardinia Eastern Brown 53

    Howard E. Knox 60, Morral Ridgedale 51, OT

    Kent Roosevelt 63, Aurora 49

    Kirtland 70, Geneva 59

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 64, Albany Alexander 40

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Hamilton 31

    Lowellville 57, McDonald 35

    Lucasville Valley 74, Oak Hill 55

    Lynchburg-Clay 56, Greenfield McClain 44

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 50, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45

    Mantua Crestwood 52, Burton Berkshire 41

    Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Wapakoneta 29

    Marion Harding 48, Lewistown Indian Lake 43

    Marion Pleasant 59, Cardington-Lincoln 30

    Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

    Mason 60, W. Chester Lakota W. 40

    Medina 59, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40

    Mentor 72, Brunswick 67

    Milan Edison 53, Norwalk St. Paul 48

    Milford Center Fairbanks 45, London Madison Plains 42

    Millersport 59, Granville Christian 43

    Minford 84, Beaver Eastern 72

    Montpelier 66, Lakewood Park, Ind. 64

    Mt. Orab Western Brown 45, Jackson 32

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 67, Galion Northmor 55

    New Albany 64, Ashville Teays Valley 54

    New Bremen 70, Versailles 40

    New London 66, Mansfield Temple Christian 23

    New Middletown Spring. 66, Berlin Center Western Reserve 53

    New Philadelphia 62, Mt. Vernon 56

    Newton Falls 71, Youngs. Liberty 38

    Niles McKinley 81, Vienna Mathews 63

    Norton 63, Mogadore Field 61

    Norwood 50, Cin. Clark Montessori 38

    Old Fort 73, Attica Seneca E. 47

    Painesville Riverside 63, Willoughby S. 57

    Parma Hts. Holy Name 54, Parma 37

    Peninsula Woodridge 66, Ravenna 59

    Portsmouth 52, Ironton Rock Hill 48

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 73, New Boston Glenwood 31

    Portsmouth W. 50, Waverly 31

    Proctorville Fairland 71, Gallipolis Gallia 70, OT

    Reynoldsburg 64, Pickerington N. 55

    Richmond Edison 51, E. Palestine 39

    Richwood N. Union 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 42

    Rossford 68, Tontogany Otsego 36

    Russia 47, Ft. Loramie 30

    S. Point 56, Ironton 49

    Salem 54, Girard 50

    Sebring McKinley 66, Mineral Ridge 56

    Sheffield Brookside 81, Oberlin 64

    Smithville 57, Canfield S. Range 27

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 67, Mechanicsburg 45

    Strasburg-Franklin 61, Bowerston Conotton Valley 36

    Streetsboro 67, Akr. Springfield 50

    Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Apple Creek Waynedale 45

    Tipp City Bethel 61, Spring. NW 28

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 39, Sidney 24

    Tol. Whitmer 62, Tol. St. Francis 45

    Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 44, Lima Sr. 32

    Trotwood-Madison 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 58

    Troy 57, Riverside Stebbins 51

    Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, E. Can. 49

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 63, Sidney Fairlawn 57

    Urbana 62, Spring. Shawnee 49

    Utica 55, Centerburg 50

    Van Wert 69, Columbus Grove 54

    W. Carrollton 55, Clayton Northmont 44

    Warren JFK 90, Rootstown 44

    Weir, W.Va. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 53

    Westerville N. 74, Dublin Coffman 48

    Westerville S. 72, Cols. Northland 44

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 70, Rayland Buckeye 29

    Wooster Triway 68, Canal Fulton Northwest 55

    Worthington Christian 72, Caledonia River Valley 69

    Youngs. East 43, Beloit W. Branch 32

    Youngs. Ursuline 69, Warren Harding 41

    Zanesville Maysville 58, Malvern 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

