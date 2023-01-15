Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 54, East Linn Christian 41
Cascade Christian 44, St. Mary’s 30
Central Linn 33, Reedsport 11
Crane 48, Liberty Charter, Idaho 28
Crosshill Christian 43, C.S. Lewis 24
Enterprise 49, Weston-McEwen 34
Glide 54, Rogue River 38
Horizon Christian Hood River 42, Bickleton, Wash. 26
Irrigon 50, Grant Union 40
Joseph 41, Cove 30
Klickwood, Wash. 58, Ione/Arlington 35
Lakeview 56, North Valley 18
Lowell 34, Illinois Valley 20
Monroe 48, Waldport 31
N. Clackamas Christian 38, Mohawk 29
Nixyaawii 47, Union 13
North Lake/Paisley 48, Crosspoint Christian 13
Nyssa 46, Vale 39
Oakland 43, Oakridge 40
Prairie City/Burnt River 47, Four Rivers Community School 20
Prospect 62, Eddyville 36
Riddle 45, Crow 13
South Wasco County 73, Condon 37
Stanfield 59, Heppner 20
Sutherlin 44, Douglas 8
Toledo 44, Gold Beach 36
Trinity Lutheran 48, Lost River 14
Wallowa 37, Pine Eagle 12
Wilsonville 74, Lincoln-Stockton, Calif. 65
___
