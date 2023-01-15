AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 54, East Linn Christian 41

Cascade Christian 44, St. Mary’s 30

Central Linn 33, Reedsport 11

Crane 48, Liberty Charter, Idaho 28

Crosshill Christian 43, C.S. Lewis 24

Enterprise 49, Weston-McEwen 34

Glide 54, Rogue River 38

Horizon Christian Hood River 42, Bickleton, Wash. 26

Irrigon 50, Grant Union 40

Joseph 41, Cove 30

Klickwood, Wash. 58, Ione/Arlington 35

Lakeview 56, North Valley 18

Lowell 34, Illinois Valley 20

Monroe 48, Waldport 31

N. Clackamas Christian 38, Mohawk 29

Nixyaawii 47, Union 13

North Lake/Paisley 48, Crosspoint Christian 13

Nyssa 46, Vale 39

Oakland 43, Oakridge 40

Prairie City/Burnt River 47, Four Rivers Community School 20

Prospect 62, Eddyville 36

Riddle 45, Crow 13

South Wasco County 73, Condon 37

Stanfield 59, Heppner 20

Sutherlin 44, Douglas 8

Toledo 44, Gold Beach 36

Trinity Lutheran 48, Lost River 14

Wallowa 37, Pine Eagle 12

Wilsonville 74, Lincoln-Stockton, Calif. 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.