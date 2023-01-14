AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 40, Windham 16

Camden Hills Regional 51, Nokomis Regional 41

Cheverus 45, Hampden Academy 35

Cony 67, Messalonskee 46

Deering 44, Westbrook 32

Falmouth 46, Marshwood 34

Gray-New Gloucester 51, Poland Regional/Whittier 19

Greely 46, York 29

Jonesport-Beals 34, Shead 28

Lake Region 69, Yarmouth 48

Lawrence 63, Skowhegan Area 40

Maranacook Community 71, Lincoln Academy 62

Medomak Valley 58, Maine Central Institute 28

Oceanside (Coop) 58, Erskine Academy 14

Old Orchard Beach 58, Sacopee Valley 31

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 65, Portland 32

Sanford 52, Biddeford 28

Seacoast Christian School 56, Pine Tree Academy 31

South Portland 42, Bonny Eagle 31

Thornton Academy 60, Noble 15

Winthrop 48, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

