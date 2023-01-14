Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 40, Windham 16
Camden Hills Regional 51, Nokomis Regional 41
Cheverus 45, Hampden Academy 35
Cony 67, Messalonskee 46
Deering 44, Westbrook 32
Falmouth 46, Marshwood 34
Gray-New Gloucester 51, Poland Regional/Whittier 19
Greely 46, York 29
Jonesport-Beals 34, Shead 28
Lake Region 69, Yarmouth 48
Lawrence 63, Skowhegan Area 40
Maranacook Community 71, Lincoln Academy 62
Medomak Valley 58, Maine Central Institute 28
Oceanside (Coop) 58, Erskine Academy 14
Old Orchard Beach 58, Sacopee Valley 31
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 65, Portland 32
Sanford 52, Biddeford 28
Seacoast Christian School 56, Pine Tree Academy 31
South Portland 42, Bonny Eagle 31
Thornton Academy 60, Noble 15
Winthrop 48, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/