Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Johnstown 39

Athens 49, Cle. Hts. 45

Austintown Fitch 41, Hilliard Davidson 31

Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Parkersburg, W.Va. 44

Blackhawk, Pa. 61, New Lexington 37

Bristol 44, Warren Champion 36

Brunswick 63, Sumner, Fla. 41

Bryan 62, Stryker 15

Bucyrus Wynford 58, Attica Seneca E. 15

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Lore City Buckeye Trail 45

Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Akr. Firestone 40

Canal Winchester 45, New Albany 38

Canfield S. Range 37, Youngs. Mooney 25

Cin. Country Day 61, Evangelical Christian, Fla. 44

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55, Warren Harding 38

Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Dublin Scioto 20

Crown City S. Gallia 56, S. Webster 39

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Vanlue 39

Dover 38, Linsly, W.Va. 35

Doylestown Chippewa 59, Rittman 9

Findlay 49, Lima Shawnee 34

Fivay, Fla. 26, Tol. Woodward 23

Garrettsville Garfield 66, Macedonia Nordonia 44

Green 55, Warren Howland 31

Hamilton Ross 46, Day. Thurgood Marshall 40

Harpeth Hall, Tenn. 53, Lancaster 43

Kinsman Badger 49, Leavittsburg LaBrae 31

Lakeside Danbury 54, Genoa Area 38

Leipsic 44, Delta 32

Lenawee Christian, Mich. 65, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 36

Lima Bath 41, Bluffton 29

Marietta 64, Pomeroy Meigs 42

Martins Ferry 43, Bellaire 34

Milford Center Fairbanks 49, Huron 32

    • Mount Lebanon, Pa. 55, Dalton 30

    Mt. Vernon 46, Ashland 37

    N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Sycamore Mohawk 25

    Nelsonville-York 77, Reedsville Eastern 72

    New Washington Buckeye Cent. 59, Bucyrus 14

    Newton Falls 38, Southington Chalker 25

    Old Fort 55, Clyde 38

    Ottawa-Glandorf 36, Columbus Grove 30

    Port Clinton 53, Norwalk 47

    Reynoldsburg 58, Ashley Ridge, S.C. 40

    Richfield Revere 58, Akr. Buchtel 24

    STVM 47, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 32

    Sarahsville Shenandoah 70, Shadyside 41

    Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 60, Louisville 48

    Shaker Hts. Laurel 63, Chelsea, Mich. 42

    Sherwood Fairview 65, Montpelier 24

    South Charleston, W.Va. 53, Belpre 42

    St. Clairsville 44, Cambridge 25

    Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 58, Malvern 49

    Vienna Mathews 56, Leetonia 48

    W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33

    Wauseon 59, Holgate 38

    Wellston 62, Portsmouth Clay 38

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Sandusky Perkins 42

    Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Minerva 17

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Barnesville 42

    Youngs. East 40, E. Palestine 20

    Youngs. Valley Christian 37, Campbell Memorial 31

    North Central (Indpls) Classic=

    Springboro 40, Indpls N. Central, Ind. 32

    Princeton Holiday Classic=

    Cin. Princeton 70, SPIRE 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

