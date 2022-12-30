Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 47, Johnstown 39
Athens 49, Cle. Hts. 45
Austintown Fitch 41, Hilliard Davidson 31
Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Parkersburg, W.Va. 44
Blackhawk, Pa. 61, New Lexington 37
Bristol 44, Warren Champion 36
Brunswick 63, Sumner, Fla. 41
Bryan 62, Stryker 15
Bucyrus Wynford 58, Attica Seneca E. 15
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56, Lore City Buckeye Trail 45
Can. Cent. Cath. 54, Akr. Firestone 40
Canal Winchester 45, New Albany 38
Canfield S. Range 37, Youngs. Mooney 25
Cin. Country Day 61, Evangelical Christian, Fla. 44
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 55, Warren Harding 38
Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Dublin Scioto 20
Crown City S. Gallia 56, S. Webster 39
Dola Hardin Northern 54, Vanlue 39
Dover 38, Linsly, W.Va. 35
Doylestown Chippewa 59, Rittman 9
Findlay 49, Lima Shawnee 34
Fivay, Fla. 26, Tol. Woodward 23
Garrettsville Garfield 66, Macedonia Nordonia 44
Green 55, Warren Howland 31
Hamilton Ross 46, Day. Thurgood Marshall 40
Harpeth Hall, Tenn. 53, Lancaster 43
Kinsman Badger 49, Leavittsburg LaBrae 31
Lakeside Danbury 54, Genoa Area 38
Leipsic 44, Delta 32
Lenawee Christian, Mich. 65, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 36
Lima Bath 41, Bluffton 29
Marietta 64, Pomeroy Meigs 42
Martins Ferry 43, Bellaire 34
Milford Center Fairbanks 49, Huron 32
Mount Lebanon, Pa. 55, Dalton 30
Mt. Vernon 46, Ashland 37
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 43, Sycamore Mohawk 25
Nelsonville-York 77, Reedsville Eastern 72
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 59, Bucyrus 14
Newton Falls 38, Southington Chalker 25
Old Fort 55, Clyde 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 36, Columbus Grove 30
Port Clinton 53, Norwalk 47
Reynoldsburg 58, Ashley Ridge, S.C. 40
Richfield Revere 58, Akr. Buchtel 24
STVM 47, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. 32
Sarahsville Shenandoah 70, Shadyside 41
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 60, Louisville 48
Shaker Hts. Laurel 63, Chelsea, Mich. 42
Sherwood Fairview 65, Montpelier 24
South Charleston, W.Va. 53, Belpre 42
St. Clairsville 44, Cambridge 25
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 58, Malvern 49
Vienna Mathews 56, Leetonia 48
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 39, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 33
Wauseon 59, Holgate 38
Wellston 62, Portsmouth Clay 38
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Sandusky Perkins 42
Wintersville Indian Creek 46, Minerva 17
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Barnesville 42
Youngs. East 40, E. Palestine 20
Youngs. Valley Christian 37, Campbell Memorial 31
North Central (Indpls) Classic=
Springboro 40, Indpls N. Central, Ind. 32
Princeton Holiday Classic=
Cin. Princeton 70, SPIRE 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/