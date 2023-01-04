AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 54, Dieterich 29

DePaul College Prep 50, Hope Academy 23

Dominican, Wis. 39, Regina 14

Dupo 43, Steeleville 24

Edwardsville 45, East St. Louis 41

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 37, Forreston 35

Hillsboro 66, Riverton 35

Hinsdale South 43, Glenbard South 40

Hononegah 46, Rockford Jefferson 22

IC Catholic 58, Westmont 24

Lewistown 65, Jacksonville Routt 47

Litchfield 39, Mount Olive 23

Loyola 40, River Forest Trinity 34

Marion 42, Carterville 36

Minooka 33, Plainfield Central 27

Niles West 56, Wheeling 27

O’Fallon 52, Belleville East 20

Oak Lawn Richards 60, De La Salle 43

Oswego East 54, Joliet Central 35

Paris 64, Mt. Zion 39

Peoria (H.S.) 56, Morton 38

Plainfield East 67, Yorkville 43

Plainfield North 68, Plainfield South 60

Pope County 62, Century 52

Providence 39, Lockport 24

Reed-Custer 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 41

Rock Island Alleman 47, Aledo (Mercer County) 30

Rockford Christian Life 45, Kirkland Hiawatha 21

Rockford Guilford 58, Rockford Auburn 21

Romeoville 48, Oswego 38

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 34

St. Francis 57, St. Edward 27

Taylorville 55, Williamsville 21

West Chicago 31, Addison Trail 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

