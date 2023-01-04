Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 54, Dieterich 29
DePaul College Prep 50, Hope Academy 23
Dominican, Wis. 39, Regina 14
Dupo 43, Steeleville 24
Edwardsville 45, East St. Louis 41
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 37, Forreston 35
Hillsboro 66, Riverton 35
Hinsdale South 43, Glenbard South 40
Hononegah 46, Rockford Jefferson 22
IC Catholic 58, Westmont 24
Lewistown 65, Jacksonville Routt 47
Litchfield 39, Mount Olive 23
Loyola 40, River Forest Trinity 34
Marion 42, Carterville 36
Minooka 33, Plainfield Central 27
Niles West 56, Wheeling 27
O’Fallon 52, Belleville East 20
Oak Lawn Richards 60, De La Salle 43
Oswego East 54, Joliet Central 35
Paris 64, Mt. Zion 39
Peoria (H.S.) 56, Morton 38
Plainfield East 67, Yorkville 43
Plainfield North 68, Plainfield South 60
Pope County 62, Century 52
Providence 39, Lockport 24
Reed-Custer 50, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 41
Rock Island Alleman 47, Aledo (Mercer County) 30
Rockford Christian Life 45, Kirkland Hiawatha 21
Rockford Guilford 58, Rockford Auburn 21
Romeoville 48, Oswego 38
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 41, Chatham Glenwood 34
St. Francis 57, St. Edward 27
Taylorville 55, Williamsville 21
West Chicago 31, Addison Trail 24
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/