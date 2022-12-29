AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 74, Mascoutah 55

Anna-Jonesboro 42, Dupo 24

Annawan 62, Stanford Olympia 35

Aurora (West Aurora) 51, Glenbard North 50

Aurora Central Catholic 67, Rockford East 14

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54, Roxana 38

Belleville East 57, Belleville West 52

Benton 52, Marion 40

Benton Central, Ind. 57, Tolono Unity 31

Benton Central, Ind. 67, Fithian Oakwood 28

Bloomington 37, Kankakee 24

Bloomington Central Catholic 68, El Paso-Gridley 45

Breese Mater Dei 53, Mascoutah 50

Burlington Central 64, Niles North 22

Calhoun 44, South County 42

Camp Point Central 39, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 35

Carlyle 61, Marissa/Coulterville 18

Carmel 44, Rochester 31

Chicago Christian 52, Chicago Ag Science 22

Christopher 44, Triad 30

Cissna Park 42, N. Vermillion, Ind. 30

Columbia 77, Red Bud 47

Decatur MacArthur 74, Peoria Manual 48

Dixon 40, Stillman Valley 38

East St. Louis 65, McCluer, Mo. 29

El Paso-Gridley 51, Riverdale 25

Elmwood 53, Tremont 28

Farina South Central 62, Red Hill 41

Fieldcrest 59, Seneca 43

Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46

Fisher 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 27

Fithian Oakwood 39, Bismarck-Henning 18

Galena 59, Black Hawk, Wis. 39

Galesburg 45, Mattoon 41

Galesburg 65, Effingham St. Anthony 38

    • Glenbard West 48, Chicago Resurrection 37

    Goreville 51, Carbondale 45

    Hamilton County 46, Greenville 22

    Hyde Park 49, Geneseo 47

    Kankakee (McNamara) 46, Riverdale 40

    Liberty 42, North Greene 23

    Lockport 49, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 17

    Maine South 70, Huntley 36

    McGivney Catholic High School 58, Pinckneyville 27

    Mendon Unity 50, Illini West (Carthage) 35

    Monticello 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28

    Montini 41, River Forest Trinity 38

    Morgan Park 54, Metea Valley 39

    Morgan Park Academy 59, Juarez 28

    Mount Vernon 77, Vienna 31

    N. Vermillion, Ind. 55, Bismarck-Henning 29

    Nazareth 61, St. Charles East 26

    Newton 59, Dieterich 52

    Nokomis 57, Gillespie 28

    Normal Community 40, Morton 35

    Normal West 41, Kankakee 39

    North Boone 48, South Beloit 32

    Okawville 54, Breese Mater Dei 42

    Olney (Richland County) 66, Altamont 43

    Paris 55, Rockford Lutheran 35

    Parkway South, Mo. 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55

    Polo 44, Dakota 21

    Princeville 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 14

    Prospect 59, Glenbrook North 34

    Richwoods 61, Rock Island 50

    Rock Island 60, Springfield 49

    Salem 39, Harrisburg 37

    Sherrard 41, Normal University 25

    St. Francis 47, Chicago (Lane) 35

    St. Ignatius 65, Zion Benton 33

    St. Viator 62, Grayslake Central 46

    Stanford Olympia 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 41

    Stark County 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38

    Staunton 57, Johnston City 29

    Streamwood 61, Maine East 43

    Taylorville 54, Bloomington 45

    Tolono Unity 37, Armstrong 29

    Trenton Wesclin 47, East Alton-Wood River 20

    Tuscola 55, Clinton 44

    Vandalia 59, Elverado 19

    Washington 63, Plainfield North 49

    Waterloo 55, Waterloo Gibault 27

    West Hancock 44, Beardstown 37

    Westinghouse 58, Chicago (Christ the King) 20

    Wheaton Academy 30, St. Edward 21

    Wheaton Warrenville South 43, Springfield 33

    Whitney Young 48, York 43

    Winnebago 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 25

    Hammond Morton Tournament=

    Pool B=

    Thornwood 70, Gary West, Ind. 8

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

