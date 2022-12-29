Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 74, Mascoutah 55
Anna-Jonesboro 42, Dupo 24
Annawan 62, Stanford Olympia 35
Aurora (West Aurora) 51, Glenbard North 50
Aurora Central Catholic 67, Rockford East 14
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54, Roxana 38
Belleville East 57, Belleville West 52
Benton 52, Marion 40
Benton Central, Ind. 57, Tolono Unity 31
Benton Central, Ind. 67, Fithian Oakwood 28
Bloomington 37, Kankakee 24
Bloomington Central Catholic 68, El Paso-Gridley 45
Breese Mater Dei 53, Mascoutah 50
Burlington Central 64, Niles North 22
Calhoun 44, South County 42
Camp Point Central 39, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 35
Carlyle 61, Marissa/Coulterville 18
Carmel 44, Rochester 31
Chicago Christian 52, Chicago Ag Science 22
Christopher 44, Triad 30
Cissna Park 42, N. Vermillion, Ind. 30
Columbia 77, Red Bud 47
Decatur MacArthur 74, Peoria Manual 48
Dixon 40, Stillman Valley 38
East St. Louis 65, McCluer, Mo. 29
El Paso-Gridley 51, Riverdale 25
Elmwood 53, Tremont 28
Farina South Central 62, Red Hill 41
Fieldcrest 59, Seneca 43
Fieldcrest 73, St. Bede 46
Fisher 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 27
Fithian Oakwood 39, Bismarck-Henning 18
Galena 59, Black Hawk, Wis. 39
Galesburg 45, Mattoon 41
Galesburg 65, Effingham St. Anthony 38
Glenbard West 48, Chicago Resurrection 37
Goreville 51, Carbondale 45
Hamilton County 46, Greenville 22
Hyde Park 49, Geneseo 47
Kankakee (McNamara) 46, Riverdale 40
Liberty 42, North Greene 23
Lockport 49, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 17
Maine South 70, Huntley 36
McGivney Catholic High School 58, Pinckneyville 27
Mendon Unity 50, Illini West (Carthage) 35
Monticello 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28
Montini 41, River Forest Trinity 38
Morgan Park 54, Metea Valley 39
Morgan Park Academy 59, Juarez 28
Mount Vernon 77, Vienna 31
N. Vermillion, Ind. 55, Bismarck-Henning 29
Nazareth 61, St. Charles East 26
Newton 59, Dieterich 52
Nokomis 57, Gillespie 28
Normal Community 40, Morton 35
Normal West 41, Kankakee 39
North Boone 48, South Beloit 32
Okawville 54, Breese Mater Dei 42
Olney (Richland County) 66, Altamont 43
Paris 55, Rockford Lutheran 35
Parkway South, Mo. 61, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55
Polo 44, Dakota 21
Princeville 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 14
Prospect 59, Glenbrook North 34
Richwoods 61, Rock Island 50
Rock Island 60, Springfield 49
Salem 39, Harrisburg 37
Sherrard 41, Normal University 25
St. Francis 47, Chicago (Lane) 35
St. Ignatius 65, Zion Benton 33
St. Viator 62, Grayslake Central 46
Stanford Olympia 62, St. Joseph-Ogden 41
Stark County 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38
Staunton 57, Johnston City 29
Streamwood 61, Maine East 43
Taylorville 54, Bloomington 45
Tolono Unity 37, Armstrong 29
Trenton Wesclin 47, East Alton-Wood River 20
Tuscola 55, Clinton 44
Vandalia 59, Elverado 19
Washington 63, Plainfield North 49
Waterloo 55, Waterloo Gibault 27
West Hancock 44, Beardstown 37
Westinghouse 58, Chicago (Christ the King) 20
Wheaton Academy 30, St. Edward 21
Wheaton Warrenville South 43, Springfield 33
Whitney Young 48, York 43
Winnebago 60, St. Joseph-Ogden 25
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Pool B=
Thornwood 70, Gary West, Ind. 8
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/