AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliceville 48, Gordo 46

Athens 40, Austin 32

Biloxi, Miss. 32, LeFlore 13

Bob Jones 69, Susan Moore 33

Central - Clay County 44, Woodland 41

Cherokee County 56, Geraldine 28

Clements 82, Sumter Central High School 28

Collinsville 48, Gaylesville 15

Columbia 63, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 35

Cottage Hill 51, Baker 32

Curry 20, Westminster Christian Academy 17

D’Iberville, Miss. 43, Davidson 38

East Lawrence 57, Athens Bible 22

Florence 70, Fort Payne 69

Haleyville 43, Winfield 31

Hatton 63, North Jackson 44

Hazel Green 68, St. John Paul II Catholic 30

Hillcrest 31, Hoover 30

Holtville 48, Ellwood Christian Academy 19

Jackson 43, Williamson 25

Jacksonville 38, John Carroll Catholic 26

John Carroll Catholic 46, C.D. Hylton, Va. 16

Leroy 51, Washington County 48

Locust Fork 53, Appalachian 38

Madison Academy 47, Boaz 34

Ocean Springs, Miss. 56, Vigor 40

Ohatchee 54, Cleburne County 25

ADVERTISEMENT

Oxford 56, Daphne 51

Pell City 40, Chelsea 38

Pleasant Valley 50, Valley Head 43

Pontotoc, Miss. 51, Theodore 46

Ranburne 40, Vincent 26

Scottsboro 36, Hale County 25

Seneca, S.C. 41, Section 23

Shades Valley 45, East Limestone 44

Skyline 55, Lauderdale County 39

Thompson 68, Chilton County 31

Trinity Presbyterian 58, Jasper 37

UMS-Wright 58, St. Paul’s 36

Vestavia Hills 72, Northridge 39

Woodville 61, Vina 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.