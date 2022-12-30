Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliceville 48, Gordo 46
Athens 40, Austin 32
Biloxi, Miss. 32, LeFlore 13
Bob Jones 69, Susan Moore 33
Central - Clay County 44, Woodland 41
Cherokee County 56, Geraldine 28
Clements 82, Sumter Central High School 28
Collinsville 48, Gaylesville 15
Columbia 63, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 35
Cottage Hill 51, Baker 32
Curry 20, Westminster Christian Academy 17
D’Iberville, Miss. 43, Davidson 38
East Lawrence 57, Athens Bible 22
Florence 70, Fort Payne 69
Haleyville 43, Winfield 31
Hatton 63, North Jackson 44
Hazel Green 68, St. John Paul II Catholic 30
Hillcrest 31, Hoover 30
Holtville 48, Ellwood Christian Academy 19
Jackson 43, Williamson 25
Jacksonville 38, John Carroll Catholic 26
John Carroll Catholic 46, C.D. Hylton, Va. 16
Leroy 51, Washington County 48
Locust Fork 53, Appalachian 38
Madison Academy 47, Boaz 34
Ocean Springs, Miss. 56, Vigor 40
Ohatchee 54, Cleburne County 25
Oxford 56, Daphne 51
Pell City 40, Chelsea 38
Pleasant Valley 50, Valley Head 43
Pontotoc, Miss. 51, Theodore 46
Ranburne 40, Vincent 26
Scottsboro 36, Hale County 25
Seneca, S.C. 41, Section 23
Shades Valley 45, East Limestone 44
Skyline 55, Lauderdale County 39
Thompson 68, Chilton County 31
Trinity Presbyterian 58, Jasper 37
UMS-Wright 58, St. Paul’s 36
Vestavia Hills 72, Northridge 39
Woodville 61, Vina 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/