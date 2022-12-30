AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Thursday’s Scores

    The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Aberdeen, Miss. 62, Hubbertville 25

    Aliceville 57, Gordo 41

    Asbury 72, Valley Head 57

    Athens 69, Marshall County, Tenn. 62

    Bibb County 57, Northside 46

    Caledonia, Miss. 77, Lamar County 48

    Cedar Bluff 71, Walter Wellborn 53

    Chilton County 71, St. Clair County 51

    Cleburne County 58, Ohatchee 40

    Colbert Heights 61, Waterloo 49

    Decatur 75, Curry 42

    Donoho 72, Gaylesville 42

    Dothan 57, Headland 42

    East Lawrence 63, Athens Bible 57

    Fort Payne 63, St. John Paul II Catholic 0

    Geraldine 48, Cherokee County 44

    Hewitt-Trussville 56, Jasper 52, OT

    Highland Home 63, Center Point 38

    Holly Pond 56, Cold Springs 46

    Holtville 84, Ellwood Christian Academy 32

    Homewood 66, Hartselle 59

    Houston Academy 42, Carroll-Ozark 38

    Lakeshore, La. 77, Mortimer Jordan 66

    Locust Fork 53, Appalachian 38

    Marion County 74, Amory, Miss. 60

    Marion County 76, Caledonia, Miss. 70

    Monroe County 68, Baton Rouge Episcopal, La. 51

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Northridge 63, Escambia County 50

    Oak Mountain 79, Bessemer City 23

    Pelham 66, Minor 40

    Pell City 51, Central-Tuscaloosa 48

    Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Oakman 40

    UMS-Wright 53, Oneonta 34

    West Point 55, Hatton 48

    Westbrook Christian 44, Collinsville 35

    Woodland 39, Ranburne 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.