Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen, Miss. 62, Hubbertville 25
Aliceville 57, Gordo 41
Asbury 72, Valley Head 57
Athens 69, Marshall County, Tenn. 62
Bibb County 57, Northside 46
Caledonia, Miss. 77, Lamar County 48
Cedar Bluff 71, Walter Wellborn 53
Chilton County 71, St. Clair County 51
Cleburne County 58, Ohatchee 40
Colbert Heights 61, Waterloo 49
Decatur 75, Curry 42
Donoho 72, Gaylesville 42
Dothan 57, Headland 42
East Lawrence 63, Athens Bible 57
Fort Payne 63, St. John Paul II Catholic 0
Geraldine 48, Cherokee County 44
Hewitt-Trussville 56, Jasper 52, OT
Highland Home 63, Center Point 38
Holly Pond 56, Cold Springs 46
Holtville 84, Ellwood Christian Academy 32
Homewood 66, Hartselle 59
Houston Academy 42, Carroll-Ozark 38
Lakeshore, La. 77, Mortimer Jordan 66
Locust Fork 53, Appalachian 38
Marion County 74, Amory, Miss. 60
Marion County 76, Caledonia, Miss. 70
Monroe County 68, Baton Rouge Episcopal, La. 51
Northridge 63, Escambia County 50
Oak Mountain 79, Bessemer City 23
Pelham 66, Minor 40
Pell City 51, Central-Tuscaloosa 48
Tuscaloosa Academy 48, Oakman 40
UMS-Wright 53, Oneonta 34
West Point 55, Hatton 48
Westbrook Christian 44, Collinsville 35
Woodland 39, Ranburne 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/