Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 59, Schaumburg Christian 45

Altamont 74, Dieterich 59

Alton 47, Hazelwood East, Mo. 34

Amundsen 62, Raby 39

Athens 49, Delavan 38

Barrington 61, Hoffman Estates 48

Beardstown 58, Rushville-Industry 50

Beecher 77, Gardner-South Wilmington 54

Belleville East 66, Belleville West 57

Bensenville (Fenton) 49, West Chicago 17

Blue Ridge 55, Cumberland 50

Bluford Webber 90, Waltonville 78

Bolingbrook 67, Andrew 46

Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 38

Brimfield 46, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 21

Buffalo Grove 57, Wheeling 47

Burlington Central 58, Cary-Grove 40

Byron 59, Rock Falls 33

Cahokia 53, Marion 44

Carlyle 45, Okawville 39

Carmi White County 56, Eldorado 27

Carterville 54, Pinckneyville 46

Casey-Westfield 60, Paris 25

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 28

Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38

Cerro Gordo 57, Argenta-Oreana 54

Champaign Centennial 50, Danville 43

Charleston 56, Mattoon 40

Chatham Glenwood 49, Eisenhower 28

Chester 54, Trenton Wesclin 46

Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Holy Trinity 25

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 67, Crete-Monee 55

Christopher 66, Elverado 32

Clifton Central 63, Kankakee Grace Christian 25

Clinton 54, Sullivan 35

Columbia 50, Freeburg 31

    • Conant 37, Schaumburg 15

    Crystal Lake Central 50, Richmond-Burton 40

    De La Salle 43, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 42

    DeKalb 54, Naperville Central 46

    Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 64, Arcola 56

    Decatur St. Teresa 58, Warrensburg-Latham 42

    Dixon 49, South Beloit 37

    Dunbar 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 49

    Dundee-Crown 57, Wauconda 45

    Dwight 56, Henry 49

    Earlville 43, Amboy 31

    Edwardsville 58, Collinsville 52

    Eureka 45, El Paso-Gridley 41

    Evanston Township 45, Maine South 43

    Farina South Central 53, Cisne 51

    Fieldcrest 66, LeRoy 60

    Fithian Oakwood 74, Chrisman 47

    Flora 48, Edwards County 28

    Freeport 66, Belvidere North 65, OT

    Fremd 59, Palatine 55

    Fulton 66, Forreston 59, OT

    Galesburg 56, Rock Island Alleman 23

    Geneva 58, Wheaton North 45

    Gilman Iroquois West 42, Bismarck-Henning 40

    Glenbard South 80, Streamwood 35

    Glenbard West 43, York 40

    Glenbrook South 63, Glenbrook North 48

    Goreville 74, Trico 56

    Granite City 34, Alton Marquette 31

    Grant Park 61, Momence 56

    Greenville 60, North-Mac 39

    Harrisburg 50, Murphysboro 45

    Havana 52, Lewistown 51

    Heritage 72, ALAH 64

    Heritage Christian, Ind. 63, Parkview Christian Academy 59

    Herrin 60, West Frankfort 31

    Heyworth 40, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34

    Highland 51, Waterloo 45

    Hillsboro 61, Carlinville 32

    Hinckley-Big Rock 77, Somonauk 59

    Hinsdale Central 65, Downers South 38

    Hinsdale South 51, Addison Trail 33

    Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

    Hoopeston 65, Milford 51

    Huntley 79, Marengo 33

    IC Catholic 35, St. Francis 33

    Illini Central 66, Rockford Lutheran 56

    Illini West (Carthage) 67, Payson Seymour 62

    Jacksonville 55, Springfield 37

    Johnsburg 61, Harvard 46

    Johnston City 53, Century 26

    Joliet Catholic 60, Carmel 48

    Joliet West 61, Minooka 42

    Kaneland 72, Sycamore 52

    Kankakee (McNamara) 76, Westmont 47

    Kankakee 57, Thornwood 54

    Kankakee Trinity Academy 64, Arthur Christian 45

    Kewanee 62, Bureau Valley 50

    Knoxville 67, Monmouth United 42

    Lake Forest 58, Lake Zurich 49

    Larkin 69, Bartlett 60

    Lawrenceville 66, Fairfield 38

    Lexington 54, Midland 48

    Leyden 70, Willowbrook 67, OT

    Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 43

    Lincoln Way Central 60, Sandburg 48

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 67, St. Patrick 36

    Lockport 43, Stagg 31

    Loyola 44, Leo 27

    Lyons 39, Downers North 38

    Macon Meridian 51, Moweaqua Central A&M 34

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 69, Taylorville 40

    Marissa/Coulterville 43, New Athens 40

    Marist 58, Nazareth 48

    Marmion 65, St. Charles East 53

    Maroa-Forsyth 53, Tolono Unity 48

    Martinsville 52, Neoga 47

    Maryville Christian 58, Westfair Christian 20

    Mascoutah 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 25

    Massac County 76, Benton 75, 2OT

    Metea Valley 50, Naperville North 47

    Moline 56, East Moline Christian 47

    Monmouth-Roseville 51, Morrison 43

    Monticello 57, Illinois Valley Central 47

    Morris 63, Plano 52

    Mount Vernon 51, Carbondale 38

    Mt. Pulaski 66, Hartsburg-Emden 50

    Mt. Zion 59, Effingham 48

    Nashville 52, Du Quoin 36

    New Trier 77, Niles West 43

    Newark 72, Indian Creek 54

    Niles North 51, Vernon Hills 46

    Niles Notre Dame 45, St. Viator 42

    Nokomis 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 36

    Normal Community 59, Champaign Central 41

    Normal University 47, Springfield Lanphier 43

    North Clay 87, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 37

    Northridge Prep 68, Francis Parker 55

    O’Fallon 60, East St. Louis 58

    OPRF 78, Proviso West 49

    Oak Lawn Community 64, Blue Island Eisenhower 40

    Oak Lawn Richards 78, Reavis 49

    Okaw Valley 60, Tri-County 25

    Olney (Richland County) 70, Marshall 54

    Oswego 85, Plainfield Central 63

    Oswego East 47, Romeoville 39

    Ottawa 53, LaSalle-Peru 36

    Ottawa Marquette 58, Roanoke-Benson 40

    Pana 56, Staunton 30

    Peoria (H.S.) 59, Peoria Notre Dame 53

    Peoria Manual 73, Normal West 54

    Peotone 51, Manteno 48, 2OT

    Piasa Southwestern 60, Gillespie 51

    Plainfield North 49, Plainfield East 37

    Pontiac 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 65

    Princeton 74, Mendota 29

    Prospect 56, Hersey 55

    Proviso East 63, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 55

    Proviso East 68, Peoria Manual 61

    Putnam County 50, Woodland 30

    Quad Cities 56, Pathway Christian, Iowa 39

    Quincy 61, Rock Island 55

    Quincy Notre Dame 52, Pittsfield 30

    ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 58, Elmwood 46

    Rantoul 70, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 31

    Red Bud 55, Sparta 48

    Reed-Custer 77, Coal City 45

    Rich Township 81, Thornridge 64

    Riverdale 54, Orion 51

    Robinson 54, Mt. Carmel 42

    Rockford Auburn 65, Hononegah 50

    Rockford Christian 90, Oregon 44

    Rockford East 63, Rockford Boylan 59

    Rockford Jefferson 49, Machesney Park Harlem 46

    Rockford Lutheran 74, North Boone 55

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 72, Decatur MacArthur 58

    Salem 54, Roxana 43

    Sandwich 68, Rochelle 65

    Seneca 63, Lowpoint-Washburn 18

    Shelbyville 52, Tuscola 31

    Sherrard 60, Erie-Prophetstown 40

    Simeon 74, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 61

    South County 58, Auburn 52

    South Elgin 57, Aurora (East) 56

    Springfield Southeast 59, Rochester 53

    St Elmo-Brownstown 59, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 52

    St. Anne 65, Illinois Lutheran 41

    Sterling 70, Geneseo 38

    Sterling Newman 64, Hall 55

    Stevenson 61, Zion Benton 38

    Streator 69, Herscher 45

    Tremont 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64

    Triad 53, Jerseyville Jersey 23

    Urbana 79, Bloomington 70

    Vandalia 56, Litchfield 45

    Vienna 110, Zeigler-Royalton 59

    Warren Township 59, Waukegan 42

    Waterloo Gibault 53, Steeleville 39

    Waubonsie Valley 49, Naperville Neuqua Valley 27

    Wayne City 66, Patoka 46

    Wethersfield 58, Annawan 38

    Williamsville 49, Pawnee 17

    Wilmington 47, Lisle 46

    Woodlawn 51, Sandoval 50

    Yorkville 57, Joliet Central 52

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

